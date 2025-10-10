State steps up plan for weekend hiking traffic in Franconia Notch

Peak foliage time means peak foot traffic on popular hiking trails across New Hampshire.

To address bottlenecks on the Artist Bluff Trail in Franconia, officials with New Hampshire State Parks have implemented one-way foot traffic on the 1.2 mile loop.

The iconic bluff is the rocky overlook that offers stunning views of Echo Lake and Cannon Mountain from the north end of Franconia Notch.

State Parks has also increased staffing over peak foliage season to help with visitor flow, safety, and traffic control. There will also be more trash cans and portable toilets on site – an effort to counter the trash left behind in past seasons.

The pub at Cannon Mountain’s base lodge – located across the road from the ski area’s dirt parking lot at the trailhead – is also planning to be open to serve food.

The state expects to lift the one-way route restriction after peak foliage, unless crowds continue to flock to the hiking trail.

The state has a public awareness campaign to encourage hikers and visitors to protect and preserve these wild, outdoor spaces. These tips include:

Travel and camp only on durable surfaces, including staying on marked trails and camping in designated areas.

Leave No Trace: Pack out what you pack in.

Respect wildlife: Observe animals from a distance, and don’t disturb their habit.

Hikers considering high elevation routes in the White Mountains should check the latest forecasts. The Mount Washington Observatory’s higher summits forecast notes that temperatures dropped to below freezing at all elevations Thursday.