© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to help protect the future of public radio.
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Ballroom Thieves

By Rick Ganley
Published June 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Ballroom Thieves
The Ballroom Thieves

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Ballroom Thieves are a New England duo known for gorgeous harmonies and a wide musical palette featuring cello and acoustic guitar. Relentless touring, sometimes with a full backing band, has earned them fans throughout the states and beyond. This set captures the couple playing a show full of energy in front of a packed audience.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.