Live from the Word Barn: Ballroom Thieves

Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Ballroom Thieves are a New England duo known for gorgeous harmonies and a wide musical palette featuring cello and acoustic guitar. Relentless touring, sometimes with a full backing band, has earned them fans throughout the states and beyond. This set captures the couple playing a show full of energy in front of a packed audience.

