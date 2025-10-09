10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Climbing in Rumney, fall foliage in Warner and plenty of pumpkins
Get your gourd on with the whole family at the Milford Pumpkin Festival or "Pumpkins and Puppets" at Brookford Farm in Canterbury.
North Country
- Attitash Mountain Resort Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Bartlett. Events are planned throughout the day including scenic Mountaineer rides, a stein holding competition, keg toss, and kids activities. Traditional German food and local fare will be available for purchase. More details. (Tickets begin at $10)
- Littleton Historical Society Cemetery Walk begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12, at Glenwood Cemetery. Organizers hope that this event will offer an “opportunity to connect with the stories of Littleton’s past.” More details. (Free, but attendees are encouraged to make a small donation)
Southern Tier
- Coloring Main Street from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Nashua. Join community members and color in chalk outline murals across downtown. Chalk is provided. More details. (Free)
Lakes Region
- Beans and Greens Harvest Festival runs from Saturday, Oct. 11, to Sunday, Oct. 12, in Gilford. Enjoy hayrides, live music, a candy cannon, and a craft fair. More details. (Free)
- Rumney Rendezvous Climbing Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Barn Door Hostel. This festival includes full day clinics, workshops, and opportunities to meet other climbers. More details. (Weekend passes start at $85)
Seacoast
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN opens on Friday, Oct. 10, at the Rochester Opera House. The stage adaptation of the 1974 Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder film of the same name will continue running through early November. More details. (Tickets begin at $24)
Monadnock Region
- Art Tour Weekend runs from Friday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 12, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Titles include Girl with a Pearl Earring, Georgia O’Keeffe: The Brightness of Light, and Vincent & Theo. More details. (Tickets are $10 per film)
- Milford Pumpkin Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 12. Activities include “The Great Pumpkin Weigh-off,” a haunted trail, a road race, and more. Food will be available for purchase. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Pumpkins and Puppets runs from Saturday, Oct. 11, through Monday, Oct. 13, at Brookford Farm in Canterbury. This family-friendly weekend promises twice daily cow parades, a farm-to-table food tent, a corn maze, and puppets of all kinds. More details. (Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 per child, $14 per adult)
Upper Valley
- 78th Annual Warner Fall Foliage Festival runs from Friday, Oct. 10, through Sunday, Oct. 12. Highlights from this year's schedule include a 5k road race, lumberjack competition, and a parade. More details. (Free)