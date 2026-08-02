The Folk Show's Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, August 3, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, August 3, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Old Time Jam Session with Betsy Green at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

DakhaBrakha at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://3sarts.org/

Open Mic at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA ~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Tuesday, August 4 through Thursday, Augusst 6, 2026

Festival! Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Jefferson Hamer, The Clements Brothers, Jackson Day, Julianna Day, Lydia Day, Dan Stevens, Jacob Mullen, Noah Canter, Rob Flax

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Emmanuel Casablanca at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Stu Dias at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://3sarts.org/

Off the Cuff at the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~

~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00. Food available from multiple food trucks.

Caitlin Canty at Arts Jubilee Summer Concert Series, North Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caitlincanty.com/tour

Fruition at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, August 7, 2026

Old Home Day Song Circle at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/?post_type=tribe_events https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-old-home-day-song-circle/

Iron & Wine at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorkovic at the Dewey Gallery of the DeCordova Museum, 15 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Matt Schofield at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Joni Project – Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 8:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Caitlin Canty at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caitlincanty.com/tour

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at East Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Liz Nelson, Hot Trick, Bill Shepard, Emerson Gale, Tony Brilhart

Dance! Old Home Day Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-old-home-day-contra-dance/ ~ Owen Hale calls to the music of Perin Ellsworth-Osanya, Matt Garland, and Gordon Peery

Christone Kingfish Ingram at Lowell Summer Music Series, Booarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ doors: 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/christone-kingfish-ingram

Larry McCray at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

The Shadow Riders at Levitt Amphithetre, Bath ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Big Thief at Mass MOCA, Joe’s Field, North Adams MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-presents-big-thief-somersault-slide-360-tour/

Rik Palieri at Shelburne Vineyards, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne VT ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 802.985.822 https://www.shelburnevineyard.com/events-list ~ Songs and Storytelling, of his life as a traveling troubadour special afternoon show

Seven Times Salt “From Plimoth to Yorktown - Music of Early America” at Monadnock Centor for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Old Home Day Shape Note Sing, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-old-home-day-song-circle/

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Fabiola Mendez at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Maple TreeO

Ellis Paul at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Matt Savage at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Temple Mountain Music Jam, Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~

Noam Pikelny and Stuart Duncan at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, August 10, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Open Mic at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA ~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

~

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~

~ This week: Decatur Creek

Sarah Bauhan and the Elmwood Station Band at the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~

~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00. Food available from multiple food trucks.

The John Lackard Blues Band on the town green, Hancock VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~

~ Rain location: town hall

Old Hat Stringband at Levitt AMP Music Series at Veterans’ Park, Manchaester NH ~ pre-concert food trucks available 5pm; show 6pm ET ~

Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

White Mountain Ramblers at Evenings on Elm, at the First Christian Church, Freedom NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

I’m With Her at The Music Hall,Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/agenda https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/?month=August-2026

Watchhouse at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/watchhouse

Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorlovic at Jonathn’s, Ogunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wallflowers with Early James at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Folk Singer-songwriter Night at Queen City Lodge Odd Fellows Hall, 1416 North Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.burlingtonoddfellows.com/ https://undiscovered.music/shows/261622

