NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dawes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~ https://mainelobsterfestival.com/~ multi-genre festival.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Off the Cuff

Hot Skillet Club at the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063177193136~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00.Food available from multiple food trucks.

Shannon Tehya at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Mystix Unplugged at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Celebration Tree Farm & Wellness Center, 125 Bowie Hill Road, Durham, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/

Open Stageat Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 7:00 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Hildaland at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://3sarts.org/

Annual Pete Seeger Memorial Concert, with members of the Seeger family on the town green, Hancock VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.hancockvt.org/upcoming-events/~ Rain location: town hall

Kyshona,Levitt Amp Manchester Music Series, Thursdays Veteran’s Memorial Park, Elm Street Manchester; Food Trucks @ 5, free music at 6 pm

Friday, July 31, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Balla Kouyate at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Eve Pierce at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-showshttps://theparktheatre.org/

Rory Block at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Karla Bonoff at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Colburn Park Trad Music Festival, Lebanon NH ~ ~ https://uvmusic.org/https://www.facebook.com/events/1409419571008741/~ Dive into the dynamic world of traditional music for a weekend of playing, learning, dancing, jamming, performance, and more. Upper Valley Music Center brings together some of the best traditional musicians in New England, all of whom are dedicated to keeping the tradition alive through performance and teaching. The weekend includes a number of events in Colburn Park which are free and open to the public, as well as ticketed workshops and concerts. Colburn Park Trad Music Festival includes many traditional music styles that have inspired the trad music culture of New England, including Scottish, Irish, French, Quebecois, English, and Appalachian. 2026 faculty includes Jeremiah McLane, Rachel Clemente, Amy Cann, Liz Faiella, Dan Faiella, George Fowler, Andrew VanNorstrand & more TBA

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus, George Marshall calling

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Cpntra Dance at the Town House, 1 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/peterborough-first-saturday-contra-dance-5/2026-08-01/ ~ The dancing from 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ; Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., Gender-free roles will be used for this evening: Larks and Robins.

Decatur Creek atCamp Calumet, 1090 Ossipee Lake Road,Freedom NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

20th Anniversary Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html ~ features Carol Noonan, The Stone Mountain Band,and others

The Lone Bellow at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Festival! Second Annual Cultural Crossroads Festival at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~1:30pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar ~ 1:45pm Will Woodson & Caitlin Finley with Jackie O’Riley, 3:15pm Darlin’ Corey, 5:00pm Natalie Padilla & Yann Falquet, 6:30pm Open the Door for Three

Deadgrass: Jerry Garcia Birthday Show at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jamcrackers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Club d’Elf at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bread and Puppet Theatre at Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events

Rik Palieri and Bill Ellis at Shelburne Vineyards, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne VT ~ 6-8pm ~ 802.985.822https://www.shelburnevineyard.com/events-list~ a concert of folk and blues

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Trey Wellington Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Reed Foehl at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Tone Forest at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Monday, August 3, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, Aigust 4, 2026

Old Time Jam Session with Betsy Greenat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

DakhaBrakha at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://3sarts.org/

Open Mic at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Tuesday, August 4 through Thursday, Augusst 6, 2026

Festival! Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island ME ~ ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Jefferson Hamer, The Clements Brothers, Jackson Day, Julianna Day, Lydia Day, Dan Stevens, Jacob Mullen, Noah Canter, Rob Flax

Thursday, August 6, 2026

Emmanuel Casablanca at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Stu Dias at 3S Artspace, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://3sarts.org/

Off the Cuff at the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063177193136~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00.Food available from multiple food trucks.

Friday, August 7, 2026

Iron & Wine at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorkovic at the Dewey Galleryof the DeCordova Museum, 15 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln MA~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Matt Schofield at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Joni Project – Celebrating the Music of Joni Mitchell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 8:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at East Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Liz Nelson, Hot Trick, Bill Shepard, Emerson Gale, Tony Brilhart

Christone Kingfish Ingram at Lowell Summer Music Series, Booarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ doors: 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/christone-kingfish-ingram

Larry McCray at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

The Shadow Riders at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Big Thief at Mass MOCA,Joe’s Field, North Adams MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://massmoca.org/event/freshgrass-presents-big-thief-somersault-slide-360-tour/

Rik Palieri at Shelburne Vineyards, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne VT ~ 2-4pm ET~ 802.985.822https://www.shelburnevineyard.com/events-list~ Songs and Storytelling, of his life as a traveling troubadourspecial afternoon show

Seven Times Salt “From Plimoth to Yorktown- Music of Early America” at Monadnock Centor for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1530079968666684/

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Fabiola Mendez at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Maple TreeO

Ellis Paul at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Jeff Pitchell and Texas Flood at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Matt Savage at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Temple Mountain Music Jam, Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~https://www.facebook.com/events/1255495539817942/

Noam Pikelny and Stuart Duncan at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Monday, August 10, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Open Mic at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/~

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Old Hat String Band, Levitt Amp Manchester Music Series, Veteran’s Memorial Park, Elm Street, Manchester, NH; Food trucks at 5, free music at 6.

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Decatur Creek

Sarah Bauhan and the Elmwood Station Bandat the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063177193136~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00.Food available from multiple food trucks.

The John Lackard Blues Band on the town green, Hancock VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.hancockvt.org/upcoming-events/~ Rain location: town hall

Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

White Mountain Ramblers at Evenings on Elm, at the First Christian Church, Freedom NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org/evenings-on-elm/

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

I’m With Her at The Music Hall,Historic Theatre,Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/agendahttps://www.themusichall.org/agenda/?month=August-2026

Watchhouse at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/watchhouse

Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorlovic at Jonathn’s, Ogunquit ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Wallflowers with Early James at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~5pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Saturday, August 15, 2026

I’m With Her at GrotonHill Music Center, Groton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/im-with-her-sing-me-alive-tour-2026/

Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Mountain Grass Unit at The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1324491329705737/https://www.therangemason.com/concert-series

Pink Talking Fish at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Haas at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Yellowhouse Blues Band at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Nora Brown at Higher Grount, South Burligton VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Rik Palieri with the Cold Creek Pickers at Shelburne Vineyards, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne VT ~ 6-8pm ET~ 802.985.822https://www.shelburnevineyard.com/events-list

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Dr. Julian’s Yes Yes at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Folksoul Festival at 8 Driscol Road, Greenfield NH ~ 10:30am-5:30pm ET ~ https://folksoul.com/folksoul-music-festival/ ~ Our family friendly acoustic Folksoul Music Festival Park on one side of Mountain Rd, bring a picnic, lawn chairs and small shade tent as needed. Taste our home made treats! Please no dogs, except service dogs Performers: Long Journey, Tattoo, Back O’Town, Ivy Chum Trio, Low Lily, The Folksoul Band

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Ellis Paul and Radoslav Lorkovic at Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center, Maynard MA~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Faux Paws at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Miss Julieann at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Sunday, August 17 through Saturday, August 22, 2026

"Hope & Resistance” A Weeklong Musical Retreat with Emma’s Revolution at Ferry Beach Retreat Center, Saco ME ~ ~ https://www.emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Monday, August 17, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

Noah Guthrie at Radio Bean Coffee House, Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Eliza Gilkyson at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Open Mic at Railway Concerts at Studio 9, North Adams MA~ Doors: 6:30pm performances 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Indigo Girls at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sprucepeakarts.org/events/

Eliza Gilkyson with Jim Henryat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Eyes of Age

Morgan Wade at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Wednesday, August 21, 2026

NewFoundRoad at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Binoculars at Junktiques, 324 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~cakk for time of the show ~ info 802-865-9983 ~ The Binoculars, of Brooklyn, New York, is the duo of longtime pals Kaethe Hostetter and Chloë Swantner. They gather and resuscitate long lost tunes from around the world using fiddle, 5-string violin, guitar, lap steel, and laser vocal harmonies. Their repertoire spans myriad genres, dusting off 1950’s New Mexican mazurkas and American country duets, Ethiopian folk tunes and roadhouse noir b-sides. They revel in the spirit of musical hand me downs and delight in serenading an intimate audience.https://nicklosseatonmedia.com/brooklyn-americana-duo-the-binoculars-dust-off-long-lost-60s-arkansas-gem-lookout-heart-as-lead-single-from-forthcoming-debut/

The Po’ Ramblin Boys at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

NewFound Roadat The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Eliza Gilkyson and Jim Henry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Emma’s Revolution at First Parish UCC, Saco ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.emmasrevolution.com/concerts

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Paul Klemperer & Band at Deb’s House Concerts, Chesham NH ~ 5:45pm ET ~ Address in ticket email ; rain date 8-22-2026 5:45pm. ; Arrival 4:45 for 5pm pot luck. Arrival 5:30 for 5:45 concert

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dead to the Core at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dan Tyminski Band at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sprucepeakarts.org/events/

Zydeco Revelators at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Monday, August 24, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jake Shimabakuro at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Thursday, August 27, 2026

Lunch and Listen series noon concerts at Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon ET~ https://www.facebook.com/DepotSquare~ This week: Walden Whitham

Darlin’ Corey at Evenings on Elm, at the First Christian Church, Freedom NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org/evenings-on-elm/

Thursday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, 2026

Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see:https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august

Friday, August 28, 2026

Jamie McLean Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 28 through Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks~ GoldenOak,, The Ballroom Theives, Oshima Brothers, Alisa Amador, Heather Maloney, Caroline Cotter, High Tea, Randy Miles, Dee Parks and the Hornets

Festival! Summer Hoot at Ashkan Center, 477 Beaverkill Rd., Olivebridge, NY ~ https://ashokancenter.org~Milk Carton Kids, Tuba Skinny, Jim Kweskin, Johnny Irion, the Mammals and more!

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1374226287674910/ ~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Festival! Quechee Scottish Games at Quechee Polo Field,Quechee VT ~~https://quecheegames.org/ ~Quechee Games Ceilidh Band, The Rebel Collective,Famed accordionist Alex Cumming will host a kids ceilidh, there will be an Instrument Petting Zoo with Vermont Folklife and Young Tradition Vermont

Dylan Chambers Band at Levitt Amphithetre,Bath ME ~5pm ET ~https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar

Eve Pierce at New Boston Farmers Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Gigi Love (outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 4pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://gigilove.com/

Rock My Soul at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Homegrown Festivalat Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events~ The Gaslight Tinkers, NECCA, Zara Bodé's Little Big Band

Sheep Dip at the Gazebo on the town common, Hancock NH ~ 6:00-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063177193136~ 2026 Summer Concert Series .Free admission. Nearby farmers market runs from 4:00 to 7:00.Food available from multiple food trucks.

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Catie Curtis at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Arthur Terrenholz at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.francestownmeetinghouse.org/

Monday, August 31, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Brad Mehldau at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Larry and Joe at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6, 2026

Festival! County Bluegrass Fwstival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ RRRinaco, Nick Chandler and Delivered, The Grass Messengers, Asheville Mountain Boys, Gentlemen’s Gambit, Blisterd Fingers, Ken and Jane Brooks, The LaClaires, and more...

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Franceyat UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Tom Rush at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Skerryvore at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Bronwyn at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6, 2026 (Labor Day Weekend)

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Fstival, Ninigret Park, 4890A Old Post Rd, Charlestown RI ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/~ The Devil Makes Three, St Paul & The Broken Bones, Margo Price, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Yonder Mountain String Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Roomful of Blues, Donna The Buffalo, Donna The Buffalo, Johnny Mullenax, Quinn Sullivan, Kindred Valley, Kindred Valley, Los Texmaniacs, The Alpaca Gnomes, Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys, Pine Leaf Boys, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Old-Fashioned Aces, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, Knickerbocker Allstars, jason Ingriselli and the miles north Band, The Suitcase Junket, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Sons Of Levin, The Quahogs, Futurebirds, Ward Hayden and The Outliers, Ruben Moreno, Tower of Power, Paul Gabriel Blues Band

[September 3-6] Crooked River Gathering, Hiram ME ~https://crookedriverarts.org/ ~ with the Kruger Brothers, Bronwein and more;

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Kennedys at Deb’s House Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Hildaland at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Devil Makes Three at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Monday, September 7, 2026

Festival! Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Lawrence MA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ lineup TBA

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Festival! Celtic & Québécois Music Festivalat Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events ~ Poor Man's Gambit, Cantrip, Cécilia

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Alela Diane with Alexa Rose at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Windborne Singers at Brattleboro VT ~ place and time TBA ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts ~

Tom DiMenna Story Songs of Summer at BNH Stage, 3 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Friday, September 11, 2026

David Nail at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The FauxPaws at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Cantrip at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, 2026

Festival! River Jam Romp at Potash Hill, Marlboro VT ~https://riverjamromp.org/~ Internationally known (and locally grown) artists featured at the 2026 Romp include Peter Siegel and Garrett Sawyer, founding members of the Gaslight Tinkers; fiddling and songwriting master Lissa Schneckenberger; fiddler Naomi Morse; world renowned traditional singer and instrumentalist Keith Murphy; dance caller Liz Nelson; percussion and uke maven Ben Carr; folksong legends Stefan and Mary Alice Amidon; songleader and local pillar Amanda Witman; Becky Graber, former director of the Brattleboro Women’s chorus; and many other fabulous artists.

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, Boarding House Park, LowellMA ~ see website for details~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddlehttps://lowellsummermusic.org/

Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Yellowhouse Blues Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Chris Knight with Chance Stanley at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Jake Swamp and the Pine with Makayla Nelson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ two shows: 6 pmand 8:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Cantrip at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Graham Nash at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

The Gothard Sistersat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Molly Tuttle at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, September 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Trans Joy and Resilience with Jessye DeSilva and Hazel Basil at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, Swptember 17, 2026

“Always Sometimes” with Aaron Nadeau at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

High Horse at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Damien Jurado with St. Yuma at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Dylan Earl with Olivia Ellen Lloyd at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Vienna Teng at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Joe Kenneally with The Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20, 2026

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Demonstrations, Highland Games, Piping, Highland Dancing, music with Rakish, Jordan TW Trio, Albanach and more.

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Suzy Bogguss at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-event-bogguss26/

Emma’s Revolution (outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 12 noon ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.emmasrevolution.com/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Vienna Teng at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Chesham NH ~ 12:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location and details provided in ticket email.

Celtic Thunder at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Thursday, September 24, 2026

Donna the Buffalo at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Friday, September 25, 2026

California Guitar Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Angela Hassan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Madison Cunninghamat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 27, 2926

Ellis Paul at The Farmstand 1119 Page Hill Road, Tamworth (Chocorua) NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Aztec Two Step at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Ordinary Elephant at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Trey Hensleyat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Dwayne Haggins Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, September 24, 2026

David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Friday, September 25, 2026

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

California Guitar Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival , Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~~https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ details TBA

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Madison Cunningham at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Amy Speace at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Hiroya Tsukamoto and California Guitar Trio at Majestic Theatre, Conway NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Kotoko Brass at Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events

Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, September 27, 2026

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~~https://pmffest.org/ ~ JD & The Stonemasons, Tom Kastle, Sara Grey, Kieron Means & Dave MacLurg, Castlebay, Sea Dogs, London Julie, Dirty Blue Shirts

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singingat Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Gordon Belsher andCynthia MacLeodat Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Ellis Paul at the Farmstand, 1118 Page Hill Road, Tamworth (Chocorua) NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Trey Henley at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 2, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Cynthis MacCleod and Gordon Belsher (from Prince Edward Island)at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Old Hat String Band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rj Cowdery and Hope Dunbar at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00 pm Friday, 7-9 Saturday, 5-7pm Sunday ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Sam Grisman Projectat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Robert Ellis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Garrison Starr and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, October 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Cantrip at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Friday, October 9, 2026

Bob Jordanat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Stillwate with Lindsay Foote Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Dave Stamey at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Corey Branan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Voces8 “Lead Me Home” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Alasdair and San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Abbie Gardner atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Bandits pn the Tun at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Jake Blount at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Keller Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts https://meandthee.org/concerts/windborne/

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

The Twelve Wild Geese at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 16 Ashland Street, Haverhill MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Windborne Singers at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Fred Eaglesmith and the Velvet Frogs at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Yasmin Williams at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Monday, October 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://stonechurchvt.com/

John Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 23, 2026

The Strayaways at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Acoustic Alchemy at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Alash at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Darlingsideat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church,804 Washington Street, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Djékady w/ Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block + Mike Rivard at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Springtide at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Blind Boys of Alabama at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Laurie Berkner Haloween Concert at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, BurlingtonVT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Tab Benoit and Ghalia Volt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Richard Shindell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, October 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Josh Ritter at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Laura Cantrellat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, October 30 2026

Garnet Rogers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

October 31, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Dervish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, November 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Jason Isbell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Spencer LaJoye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Rebecca Loebe with Sarah Blacker at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Jesse Cook (flamenco)at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, November 6 through Saturday, November 7, 2026

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featured: Karen Mueller - mountain dulcimer, Karen Ashbrook - hammered dulcimer, Sasha Bogdanowitsch - mountain dulcimer; workshop leaders: Shana Aisenberg ⭐ Cliff Cole ⭐ Carrie Crompton ⭐ Kayte Devlin ⭐ Sam Edelston ⭐ Rudy Gabrielson ⭐ Deborah Justice ⭐ Bernd Krause ⭐ Ellen Pratt ⭐ Carol Walker ⭐ Dwain Wilder ⭐ Beverly Woods ⭐ Nina Zanetti ⭐ and more!further details TBA

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Taasi at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, November 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Punch Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, November 13, 2026

Sarah Jarosz at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Susan Wernerat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Pokey LaFarge at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sarah Jarosz at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, November 20, 2026

The Mammals Duo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Seth Glier and Laurie MacAlister at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://rodmacdonald.com/

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, November 29, 2026

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Friday, December 4, 2026

Willie Watson at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammar and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2027

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/events/windborne/

Friday, December 11, 2026

Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House,10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.kalletlarsen.com/

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/squirrel-nut-zippers-christmas-caravan/the-colonial-theatre/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, February 13, 2027

Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Friday, May 14, 2027

Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Friday, June 11, 2027

Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows