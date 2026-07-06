FOLK SHOW FESTIVAL CALENDAR

July 9 to July 12 Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ 10am Thursday to 2pm Sunday ET ~

~ Featuring: Rank Strangers - ME (Th), The Roll on Buddies - NH (Fr), Bloodroot Gap - VT (Fr), Seth Sawyer Band - VT (F,Sa), Canaan's Land (F, Sa), Cedar Mountain Bluegrass - NH (F, Sa), Still Pickin' - CT (F, Sa), Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers - OH (F, Sa), Ironwood Drive - PA (S, S), Cedar Ridge - NY (S, S), The Green Brothers - NY (Su)

July 12-Jul 19 Festival! Festival on the Green, Middleboro VT ~ ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ Mojo Birds, Tom Verner, Ted Perry and the Big Easy with Ryan Montbleau, Ernest James Zydeco, No Strings Marionettes, Addison County Live!, Mélisande, Burlington Taiko, Faux Paws, Damn Tall Buildings, Mathis Andersen and Gaëlle Hispard, The Mammals, Slap Dragon, Circus Minimus, Circus Minimus, Brett Hughes and the Honky-Tonk Crowd, Vermont Jazz Ensemble Street Dance & Scarlett Annie,

July15-july19 Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

~ lineu: Rhiannon Giddens and the Old Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steeldrivers, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Darrell Scott String Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Della Mae, The Brothers Comatose, Amy Helm, East Nash Grass, Andy Falco and Travis Book, The Revelers, Darol Anger + Joe K. Walsh’s BLUR-GRASS, John Doyle, I Draw Slow, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, Shelby Means, Le Vent du Nord, Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires, The Pine Leaf Boys, Kaia Kater and Tray Wellington, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Often Herd, The Faux Paws, The Sentimental Gentlemen, John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Level Best, George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, Farayi Malek, Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, Henry Ferland, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys, John Trish and Quickstep, The Burnett Sisters Band, J.M. Clifford, Jeff Horton Taylor Armerding and Bill Henry, Northern Lights Reunion, Gentlemen’s Gambit

July 16-July 19 Festival! [July 16-19] Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance, Trumansburg NY ~ ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/ ~ DONNA THE BUFFALO, Rhiannon Giddens, Taj Mahal, Del McCoury Band, c4 trio, DAKHABRAKHA, KEITH FRANK AND THE SOILEAU ZYDECO BAND, john browns body, EL KHAT, the revelers, THE BYRNE BROTHERS, double tiger, JIM LAUDERDALE, Aba Diop Trio, sihasin, johnny dowd, SAM FRIBUSH ORGAN TRIO, PRESTON FRANK AND HIS ZYDECO FAMILY BAND, DRIFTWOOD, VERLON THOMPSON, KEITH SECOLA AND HIS WILD BAND OF INDIANS, FLYING CLOUDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, johnny nicholas & The cool drivers, the alum ridge boys and ashlee, jake blount, dirty blanket, richie and rosie, SINQUAH FAMILY DANCERS, CAMPBELL BROTHERS, SIM REDMOND BAND, Anthony kannon, GIANT PANDA GUERILLA DUB SQUAD, richie stearns and cosmic experience, GUNPOETS, MADDY WALSH AND THE BLIND SPOTS, THE ROLLIN’ RUST, SINGTRECE band, TYLER WESTCOTT, kajuneji, scuba jerry, evan horne, VICIOUS FISHES, K.C. JONES, Down to earth, TaiNa Asili, Ma’am, CalYa and The Coy Dogs, HANK ROBERTS, burlesque buffet, roadman, get off my lawn, A Girl Named Genny, LYDMARIE, HEAVY BONE & THE GOOD TIME ZYDECO BAND, MOTHERWORT, NEW PLANETS, plan z, loveday and the soiree, caviar and grits, RIC ROBERTSON, black lion & heatwav, THE NOTORIOUS STRINGBUSTERS, DRANK THE GOLD, FALL CREEK BRASS BAND, YET TO BE GOLD, DEEP DIVE BIG BAND, JEB AND FRIENDS, ithaca underground, r.D.F., grady girls, grassroots chamber orchestra, dead sea squirrels,

July 23-July25 Festivalhttps://danbycountrybluegrassfestival.com/ Danby County Country and Bluegrass Festival, Danby VT; Bob Greene opening, Seth Sawyer Band, Cedar Ridge and more.

July23-July26 Festival! Ossipee Valley Festival, South Hiram ME ~ ~

~ FRIDAY: PUNCH BROTHERS, SATURDAY: THE BROTHERS COMATOSE, SATURDAY: MOUNTAIN GRASS UNIT, FRIDAY: DOM FLEMONS AND THE TRAVELING WILDFIRES, FRIDAY: SLAP DRAGON, SATURDAY: GUNHILD CARLING, SATURDAY: BIG RICHARD, SATURDAY: GRUPO BELLA, THURSDAY: HAYDE BLUEGRASS ORCHESTRA, THURSDAY: THE CODY SISTERS, FRIDAY: KEN AND BRAD KOLODNER, THURSDAY: RADIM ZENKL AND ONDRA KOZAK, FRIDAY: DAVE EGGAR AND BRISTOL LIGHTNING WITH LE’ASHA JULIUS, SATURDAY: DAMN TALL BUILDINGS, FRIDAY: JOHN HARTFORD FIDDLE TUNE PROJECT, SATURDAY: RED SKIES, Maine Day Headliner: THE WALRUS, Roots and Sprouts: ON THE TRAIL, Maine Showcase: SAMUEL JAMES, FRIDAY DANCE: TRICKY BRITCHES, THURSDAY: THE HAZEL PROJECT, Maine Showcase: HILDALAND, SATURDAY DANCE: THE RUTH AND BEN STRING BAND, Maine Day: MELVIN GRADIZ BAND, Maine Day: CAROLINE COTTER, THURSDAY: SNOWGLOBE STRINGBAND, PHOEBE SANDERS, Maine Day: MAINE MARIMBA ENSEMBLE, FRIDAY: THE FAUX PAWS, SATURDAY DANCE: OLD HAT STRINGBAND,

July24-July26 Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ ~

~ DAT MIGHTY 9 - New Orleans Black Masking Carnival music - New Orleans, Louisiana, ELIDA ALMEIDA - Cabo Verdean funaná and batuque - Santiago Island, Cabo Verde, FABIOLA MÉNDEZ - Puerto Rican cuatro - Quincy, Massachusetts, JOHN DOYLE & FRIENDS - Irish - Asheville, North Carolina, MELISSA CARPER & EMILY GIMBLE - classic country -Austin, Texas, SUPER CHIKAN & THE FIGHTING COCKS, Delta blues - Clarksdale, Mississippi (more to come)

July 24-July 26 Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~

~ The Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Nerissa & Katryna Nields, Susan Werner, Vance Gilbert, Greg Greenway, Sam Robbins, The Storycrafters, David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach, The Gaslight Tinkers & Joe Jencks all return this year along with Pamela Means, Tony Furtado, Alice Howe and Freebo, The Deb Callahan Band, Damn Tall Buildings, Cold Chocolate, Jim Lauderdale, Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens, Tall Travis, Shanna in a Dress, Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience, Falcon Ridge House Band. (more TBA)

July24-July26 Festival! WAITING LIST ONLY Newport Folk Festival, Fort Adams State Park, Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/lineup ~ Amble, Cat Power, Brandi Carlile, Brother Wallace, Dawes Duo, Brandon Flowers, Courtney Barnett, Evan Honer, Brittany Davis and Black Thunder, Courtney Marie Andrews, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Clover County, Deer Tick and Friends, CMAT, Fruit Bats, Leif Vollebekk, Dove Ellis, Haley Hendrickxs and Max Garcia Conover, Lizzy Macalpine, Kathleen Edwards, Hayley Williams and Friends, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff and Friends, Hot Tuna, Ounch Brothers, Peter Rowan, Sam Grisman, Sierra Hull, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, Hudson Freeman, The Olllam, Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band, Infinity Song, The Barr Brothers, Searows, Kucy Dacus, The Lumineers, Strongboi, Matt Quinn, This is Lorelei, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, Trousdale, The Fearless Flyers, Ms Lauryn Hill, Vulfpeck, Tim Bernardes, Tiny Habits, Yasmin Williams and William Tyler, Tom Morello, Wednesday

1-Aug Festival! Second Annual Cultural Crossroads Festival at Levitt Amphitheatre, Bath ME ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.levittampbathmaine.org/calendar ~ 1:45pm Will Woodson & Caitlin Finley with Jackie O’Riley, 3:15pm Darlin’ Corey, 5:00pm Natalie Padilla & Yann Falquet, 6:30pm Open the Door for Three

August 13-August 16 Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

August 16th Festival Folksoul Festival, Lunatic Fringe, Low Lily, Tatoo and more, Greenfield NH; https://folksoul.com/

August 27- August30 Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see: https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august

August 28-29 Summer Hoot Milk Carton Kids, Tuba Skinny, Jim Kweskin, Johnny Irion, the Mammals and more; ashokancenter.org.

8/28-8/29 Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks ~ GoldenOak,, The Ballroom Thieves, Oshima Brothers, Alisa Amador, Heather Maloney, Caroline Cotter, High Tea, Randy Miles, Dee Parks and the Hornets

29-Aug Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~

~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

29-Aug Festival! Quechee Scottish Games at Quechee Polo Field, Quechee VT ~ ~ https://quecheegames.org/ ~ Quechee Games Ceilidh Band, The Rebel Collective, Famed accordionist Alex Cumming will host a kids ceilidh, there will be an Instrument Petting Zoo with Vermont Folklife and Young Tradition Vermont

Labor Day Weekend Rhythm and Roots Festival; Marty Stuart, Donna the Buffalo, Steve Riley, Planet Zydeco, and more; rhythmandroots.com

Labor Day Weekend Crooked River Gathering, Hiram Maine with the Kruger Brothers, Bronwein and more; crookedriverarts.org

Sept 18-Sept 20 Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~ ~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Demonstrations, Highland Games, Piping, Highland Dancing, music with Rakish, Jordan TW Trio, Albanach and more.

September 26-27 Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Festival with Sara Grey, Kieron Means, Castlebay and more; https://pmffest.org/

