Tom Rush stopped by the NHPR studios to talk with Kate & play live.
The Tara Greenblatt Band recently stopped by the NHPR studios to perform live for The Folk Show. Hear the full performance here:
"Sattuma" translated from Finnish means "hitting the mark" as well as "chance, happenstance". Sattuma is one of the most well-known folk bands to hail…
Doug Farrell, Steve Dionne, and Jack Carlton are each accomplished NH musicians, singer/songwriters, and performers who together make up Decatur Creek.…
Bennett and Perkins - the White Mountains duo of Kathy Bennett and Thom Perkins - joined Kate in the studio to discuss their second album, House On Fire,…
Kate was in studio with conductor Michael Vose and the Strathspey and Reel Society of New Hampshire, a group seeking to preserve and promote Scottish…
Cosy Sheridan joins Kate McNally live in the NHPR studio.
Jeff Warner joins Folk Show host Kate McNally at NHPR to discuss his latest album, Long Time Travelling.
David Bromberg and his band joins Kate McNally for an in-studio performance.
