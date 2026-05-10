NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 5.10.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, May 11, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, May 11, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

May Erlewine at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/5/12/live-concert-with-may-erlewine

Wednesday, May 13, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

John Gorka at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Low Lily with Elsie Gawler, Medallion Opera House, Gorham, NHhttps://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events

John Gorka concert at Monadnock Center, Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Richard Shindell at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Abigail Lapel at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Elizabeth and the Catapult at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 15, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/~ Don Veino calling

Dance! Third Friday Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Low Lily at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ doors 7:00pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

The Mammals at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/374

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Elizabeth and Ben Anderson with Noah Fishman and Conor Hearn at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

House of Hamill at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

JD and the Stonemasons at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Andover Coffee House, Rte 11 & Chase Hill Road, East Andover, NH ~ 6pm ET ~

http://andovercoffeehouse.org/ (Coffee House is third friday of each month September through June)

Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17, 2026

Festival! The Thing in the Spring in downtown Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events ~ multi-genre festival. Friday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:Yasmin Williams, Delicate Steve, Emily A. Sprague, Big Blood, Dinger, and Jack in the Green

Saturday 5/16, featuring performances by Natural Information Society, Kalie Vandever, Cole Pulice, Gregory Uhlmann, Undertow Brass Band, Monadnock Music play Katie Semro, plus readings by John-Francis Quiñonez, Diannely Antigua, Jess Rizkallah, & Maya Williams.

Saturday at Colonial Theatre: Ghostface Killah, Sammus,

Sunday show at Nova Arts, featuring performances by:

Woods, Saintseneca, Thanya Iyer, Habitat, Nova One, Edsel Axle, and Mary Elizabeth Remington.

Saturday, May 16, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Montague Common Hall, 34 Main Street, Montague MA ~ 1:30-4:30pm pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET ~ Caller Chris Ricciotti with the Lamprey River Band. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome. Sit-in musicians welcome ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpr

Dance! Special ECD (English Country Dance) book release celebration at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman St, Greenfield, MA ~ 2:30 – 10:00pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Andromeda - Caller: Brad Foster. Join us for an afternoon workshop featuring dances from Trip to Provence, Susan and Rachel’s new book of English country dances and tunes, and then again for an evening dance party. Music for both events by Andromeda: Susan Kevra (clarinet), Jacqueline Schwab (piano), Rachel Bell (accordion). Calling by Brad Foster, joined in the evening by Susan Kevra. Sound by George Marshall. Schedule:

2:30–5 Afternoon workshop

7–10 Evening dance party

Cost: $15–25 sliding scale for each session

More info: Brad Foster, amherstenglish@gmail.com, FB event

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub (Dublin Community Center, 1123 Main, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org to reserve a spot on the open mic sign-up, or just show up that evening to try your luck at finding an available spot on the list.

Cécilia at Belleville Roots Music Series at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport, MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.bellevilleroots.org/

Adam Ezra Group at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Suitcase Junket at Children and the Arts Festival , Peterborough NH ~ 12:00 noon ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-827-2905 at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, 19 Grove Street.

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Exeter Town Hall, 9 Front Street, Exeter, NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Tom Rush at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Andrew Duhon at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Gaslight Tinkers at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ ~

The NH Black Fly Band at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Dan Lyons at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Hiroya Tsukamoto at York Street Meeting House, ~ 7pm ET ~

Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Kray Van Kirk and John Fealy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

John Gorka at Next Stage Arts, 13 Kimball Hill South, Putney VT~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Interlakes High School Auditorium, 1 Laker Lane, Meredith, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Kathleen Parks and Sway Wild at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, May 18, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Bruce Mandel at The Starving Artist Cafe, 40 Main Street, Lee MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://undiscovered.music/shows/247098

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open jam session at Rapscallion Brewery, Merrimack Valley Community Music School, 56 Island Street,Lawrence, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.mvmusicschool.org/ 617-604-9656

Cat Clyde with Boy Golden at Billsville House Concert, Manchester VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Heather Maloney at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/5/21/live-concert-with-heather-maloney

Friday, May 22, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Calico - Caller: LIz Nelson

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunapee Coffeehouse, Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH~ 7pm ET ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured Artist: Cosy Sheridan

Beverly Rush at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music ~

Scott Heron and Any Which Way at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm to 12 midnight ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Dance! Special Fourth Sturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ with the Mean Lids and Stve Zakon

Dance! Norwich Contra Dance at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 7:15pm ET ~ https://muskegmusic.org/norwich-contra-dancing ~ Oliver Scanlon, Alex Fortier, and Friends with Kevin Donohue calling.

Dance! Contra Dance at Pomfret Town Hall, 5233 Pomfret Road, North Pomfret VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/45e913d21314/dances-more-9318069 ~ Caller: David Millstone, Music: Carol Compton, Thal Aylward; Potluck dessert at break.

Mister Chris and Friends at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/mister-chris-friends

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dan Mangan and Matt Pond at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

All-star group of Addison County and Vermont musicians’ tribute to Bob Dylan at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ For more information, contact Tom Van Sant at (802) 349-9366 or tomvansant@icloud.com • Debbie Brisson & Mark Pelletier • Mr. Charlie Frazier • The Medicine Tribe • The Morning Dudes • Scarlet Annie Nessen • The Stay-at-Home Wilburys: Cameron Connah/Nate Gusakov , Aidan Lenihan/Micah Plante

Monday, May 25, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Kate and Mary Caller :Graham

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Open Mic at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Traverse (supergroup from Canada) at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Ishna (From Here to There) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Ishna is a Boston-based contemporary Irish folk band, exploring the traditional repertoire of Ireland within the context of a global setting. It is fronted by husband-wife duo Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, and has been together as this lineup of 6 musicians for more than a decade. Over that time, the group has evolved, honing in specifically on the acoustic traditional music of Ireland, while finding ways to allow each band member to bring their unique musical vocabulary to the overall sound.

GoldenOak at The Community School of MDI, 585 Sound Drive, Bar Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance and Balfolk at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Eloise and Company Caller: Steve Zakon

Deep River Ramblers house concert at Deb’s House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location provided with ticket purchase.

Ruth Moody at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Voices 21C, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Portsmouth NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.stjohnsnh.org/concerts ~ VOICES 21C is an artists’ collective that is devoted to exercising the choral art in pursuit of human rights and justice, dedicated to a mission of global understanding through music.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Sunday, May 31, 2026

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Pinkerton Academy, Stockbridge Theater, 5 Pinkerton Street, Derry, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Back Shed String Band with Sequoia Rose at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

GoldenOak at The Barn, 11 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

