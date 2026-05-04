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Folk Show

In-Studio Performance: The Kruger Brothers

Published May 4, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
(Left to right) Joel Landsberg (bass/vocals) Uwe Kruger (guitar and vocals), Joel Horton (mandolin) and Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals) visited the Folk Show at NHPR.
Kate McNally
(Left to right) Joel Landsberg (bass/vocals) Uwe Kruger (guitar and vocals), Joel Horton (mandolin) and Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals) visited the Folk Show at NHPR.

Influenced by artists like Chet Atkins, Doc Watson, and Bill Monroe, they began their journey as street musicians in Europe before moving to America to become award winning musicians, creating their own sound and wowing audiences. They stopped by The Folk Show with some songs and conversation with Folk Show Host, Kate McNally.
www.krugerbrothers.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTmFb6pTdRM (Performing with Steve Martin on Late Show with David Letterman - 2013)

They also have a unique and exciting collaborative performance, “Symphony of the Mountains: Show Me the Paths” coming up May 17th at ETSU in Johnson City, TN.

“Presented as part of our Paths to Dignity program—which brings music to those experiencing homelessness—this concert shines a light on stories of hope, dignity, and perseverance. Through a unique fusion of voices, instruments, and traditions, the evening offers music that connects, uplifts, and inspires.”
https://www.etsu.edu/martin-center/events-tickets/infopages/showmethepaths.php

Folk Show
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