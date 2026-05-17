Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 5.17.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday, May 18, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, May 18, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Bruce Mandel at The Starving Artist Cafe, 40 Main Street, Lee MA ~ 11am ET ~ https://undiscovered.music/shows/247098

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open jam session at Rapscallion Brewery, Merrimack Valley Community Music School, 56 Island Street,Lawrence, MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.mvmusicschool.org/ 617-604-9656

Cat Clyde with Boy Golden at Billsville House Concert, Manchester VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/

Thursday, May 21, 2026

Cormac McCarthy, Mr. Sippy’s, Rochester NH; 6 pm; 184 S Main St, Rochester

Heather Maloney at Silo Sessions, Bread and Butter Farm, 200 Leduc Farm Road, Shelburne, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandbutterfarm.com/events-calendar/2026/5/21/live-concert-with-heather-maloney

Lucinda Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, May 22, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Calico - Caller: LIz Nelson

Bob Jordan at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunapee Coffeehouse, Methodist Church, 9 Lower Main Street, Sunapee NH~ 7pm ET ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured Artist: Cosy Sheridan

Beverly Rush at Harlow’s Pub, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.harlowspub.com/live-music ~

Scott Heron and Any Which Way at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, 73 Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm to 12 midnight ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Bruce Molsky at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, May 23, 2026

Dance! Special Fourth Sturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ with the Mean Lids and Stve Zakon

Dance! Norwich Contra Dance at Tracy Hall, Norwich VT ~ 7:15pm ET ~ https://muskegmusic.org/norwich-contra-dancing ~ Oliver Scanlon, Alex Fortier, and Friends with Kevin Donohue calling.

Dance! Contra Dance at Pomfret Town Hall, 5233 Pomfret Road, North Pomfret VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://mailchi.mp/45e913d21314/dances-more-9318069 ~ Caller: David Millstone, Music: Carol Compton, Thal Aylward; Potluck dessert at break.

Mister Chris and Friends at The Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover NH ~ 11am ET ~ https://hop.dartmouth.edu/events/mister-chris-friends

Elias Cardoso Trio w/ Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events/elias-cardoso-trio-w-raphaella-hero-clara-rose?rq=elias https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Sunday, May 24, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dan Mangan and Matt Pond at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

All-star group of Addison County and Vermont musicians’ tribute to Bob Dylan at Burnham Hall, Lincoln, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ For more information, contact Tom Van Sant at (802) 349-9366 or tomvansant@icloud.com • Debbie Brisson & Mark Pelletier • Mr. Charlie Frazier • The Medicine Tribe • The Morning Dudes • Scarlet Annie Nessen • The Stay-at-Home Wilburys: Cameron Connah/Nate Gusakov , Aidan Lenihan/Micah Plante

Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero at Hartsbrook Waldorf School, Hadley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://knappcellostudio.com/cnr?rq=clara

Monday, May 25, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero at House Concert, Walpole NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.heromusic.org/clara-and-raphaella

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero at House Concert, Randolph VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.heromusic.org/clara-and-raphaella

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Kate and Mary Caller :Graham

Clara Rose & Raphaella Hero at What About Wednesday? Concerts, 3345 Quaker Village Road, Weybridge VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.heromusic.org/clara-and-raphaella https://valleystageproductions.com/event/6550656/760885605/clara-rose-and-raphaella-hero

Robert Earl Keen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Thursday, May 28, 2026

Open Mic at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Friday, May 29, 2026

Dance! Fifth Friday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Traverse (supergroup from Canada) at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Ishna (From Here to There) at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Ishna is a Boston-based contemporary Irish folk band, exploring the traditional repertoire of Ireland within the context of a global setting. It is fronted by husband-wife duo Ciaran Nagle and Tara Novak, and has been together as this lineup of 6 musicians for more than a decade. Over that time, the group has evolved, honing in specifically on the acoustic traditional music of Ireland, while finding ways to allow each band member to bring their unique musical vocabulary to the overall sound.

GoldenOak at The Community School of MDI, 585 Sound Drive, Bar Harbor ME ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Saturday, May 30, 2026

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance and Balfolk at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Eloise and Company Caller: Steve Zakon

Deep River Ramblers house concert at Deb’s House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location provided with ticket purchase.

Ruth Moody at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Voices 21C, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Portsmouth NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.stjohnsnh.org/concerts ~ VOICES 21C is an artists’ collective that is devoted to exercising the choral art in pursuit of human rights and justice, dedicated to a mission of global understanding through music.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Paolo Amgeli at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Sunday, May 31, 2026

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Pinkerton Academy, Stockbridge Theater, 5 Pinkerton Street, Derry, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Back Shed String Band with Sequoia Rose at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

GoldenOak at The Barn, 11 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Monday, June 1, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Amy Rebecca and Susan Caller Jill

Thursday, June 4, 2026

Charlie King and Linda Allen “Heroes, famous obscure and dubious” Livestream concert ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://charlieking.org/

Friday, June 5, 2026

Dance! Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Javanese Gamelan Sulukala at Bethany United Church of Christ,115 Main St, Montpelier VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://sites.google.com/site/gamelansulukala/

Saturday, June 6, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Wild Asparague Caller: George Marshall

Marisa Anderson with Footings at Nova Arts/Brewbakers, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/ https://www.novaarts.org/events/marisaanderson66

Willy Porter at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ 2:30-6pm ET ~ http://nhecds.free.nf/ nhecds@comcast.net

The New England Fiddle Ensemble at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook, ME ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.nefiddleensemble.org/concerts/

Ben Folds at the Colonial Theatre, 95 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/event/benfolds

Turnpike Troubadours with Lucero at the Whittemore Center, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Klezmer Conservatory Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, June 8, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Music: Karen, Lydia and Susan Caller: Kappy

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Thursday, June 11, 2026

Judy Collins at the Chubb Theatre,, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, june 13, 2026

Frstival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival, 17371, East Lime Road, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/band-line-up.html ~ The Gibson Brothers, Rock Hearts, Atkinson Family Band, Dog Hill Road , Mark Miklos, Blue Country, and more

Friday, June 12, 2026

Ellis Paul at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Liz Longley at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Wood Brothers at the Chubb Theatre,, 41South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Reed Foehl at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

Joe Crookston at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Carroll Sisters at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Southern Rail at Sanford-Springvale Historical Society, 505 Main St, Sanford ME ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.sanfordhistory.org/events/southern-rail

Celtic Storm at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Ellis Paul at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Fundraiser for Music at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Brush Brook Road, Dublin NH ~ 12 noon to 4pm ET ~ https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music ~ Charlie Chronopoulos, Eyes of Age, Tyler Allgood, Josh Boisvert and Duncan Gill ; Outdoor event, bring chairs.

Sunday, June 14, 2026

David Wax Museum and Lowland Hum at the Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Katie Dobbins at Averill House Vinyard, Brookline NH ~ ~

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, June 15, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, June 18, 2026

Rebecca Loebe at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Thursday, June 18, 2026 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see: https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Friday, June 19, 2026

Dance! East Derry Contra Dance (Third Friday) East Derry NH ~ intro workshop 7:15pm ; Dancing 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/

Dance! Balance the Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jack Johnson and Hermanos Gutierrrez at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, 2026

Festival! Northlands Festival at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Multi-genre festival. lineup: Dirtyheads, Little Stranger, Mihali, Ghost Note, Magoo, Hyley Jane Band, Circles Around the Sun, Joe Russo’ds Almost Dead, Dogs in a Pile, Lotus, The Slip. Yonder Mountain String Band, Konika Moore and the Brown Eyed Bois, Caylin Costello, The Dixco Biscuits, Andy Frasco and the UN, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Super Sonic Shorties, Moontricks, Dizgo, Sqweru, Annie in the Water, and more...

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june ~ Charley Crockett, Spoon, Geese, The Beths, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Lucius, The War And Treaty, J Mascis, Big Freedia, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Kashus Culpepper, Tunde Adebimpe, PawPaw Rod, Folk Bitch Trio, Ratboys, Lila Iké, THAO, Los Mirlos, Sonido Gallo Negro, Southern Avenue, Esther Rose, Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, Swamp Dogg, Fust, Greg Freeman, Ken Pomeroy, Sunny War, Ruby Ibarra, Angela Autumn, Tré Burt, Tyler Ballgame, Brother Wallace, Alex Amen, Luke Tyler Shelton, Kam Franklin, She Returns From War, Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, Lily Seabird, Deloyd Elze, The Animeros, Nour Harkati, The Baxbys, June Millington, Mal Devisa, Misty Blues, LuxDeluxe, Mica Far, Eavesdrop, Splendid Torch, I-SHEA, Mr. Liam, In The Nick of Time, Tanglewood Marionettes: The Dragon King, The Grumpytime Club Band, Sandglass Theater’s Punschi, Anne Cubberly’s Giant Puppets

Saturday, June 20, 2026

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Biooker T, Jones at Chocolate Church, 804 Washingtton, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Cantrip at Blasty Bough Brewing, 3 Griffin Rd, Epsom, NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.blastybough.com/

Windborne at the Opera House, Boothbay Harbor ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~

James Taylor and his all-star band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Sunday, June 21, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Sunday, June 21 through Saturday, June 27, 2026

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Eden Street, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~

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Monday, June 22, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

James McMurtry at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/ ~

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 401 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Windborne at Mariposa Museum of World Cultures, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28, 2926

Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at 1 Fairground Lane, Tunbridge VT ~ ~

~ Seldom Scene, Sister Sadie, Gibson Brothers, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Appalachian Road Show, The Cox Family, Tony Trischka’s Earl Jam, Nothin’ Fancy, Rock Hearts, Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Leroy Troy & C.W., The Lovesick Drifters, Zink Country Featuring Father & Son, Corey & Mason Zink, Beartracks, County Line Bluegrass, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Cedar Ridge, White Mountain Harmony, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy, Bluegrass Gospel Sing

Friday, June 26, 2026

Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls Present: Floyd Mercantile at the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/petermulvey-jennanicholls/

Friday, June 26 through Sunday, June 28, 2026

Festival! Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ ~

~ 2026 Performers: Holly Near , Garnet Rogers , Guy Davis , Bruce Molsky & Darol Anger, Crys Matthews , Jake Blount Band , Trout Fishing In America , Cantrip, Windborne , Joe Jencks , Christine Lavin , Andrew Wells-Oberegger, Reggie Harris , James Keelaghan , The Vox Hunters , Wild Asparagus, Medusa , Lutchinha , Skye Consort & Emma Björling , Connie Kaldor, Máire Ní Chathasaigh and Chris Newman , Maria Zemantauski , Magpie, Tret Fure , Sally Rogers & Howie Bursen , John Kirk & Trish Miller, Alexandra Deis-Lauby , Cumming·Kuhar·Stickney , Paul Rosenberg, George Wilson , Alan Thomson , Stefan Amidon , Chris Koldewey , Sonny Ochs , Deirdre and Sean Murtha , Cate Clifford , John Dickson, Kathleen Hanley , Ron Gordon , Jake Thomas , Dirty Blue Shirts, The Great Groove Band , Roger the Jester , and more!

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Nils Friedland, Pascal Gmme, and Yann falquet

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Seldom Scene at Caffe Lena , 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Willy J. Laws At The Range, 96 Old Turnpike Road, Mason NH ~ 3pm ET ~

Bela Fleck, Edman Castaneda, and Antonio Sanchez Trio at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Monday, June 29, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Scott Kirby and Noah Robertson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Paul Simon at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7;30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Steve Earle at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Tab Benoit at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, July 9, 2026

Sam Bush at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ River Road, Jesse Ball, Sarah Hadley-Yakir, Kristen Planeaux

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Darrell Scott at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, July 13, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, July 11, 2026

Bill Kirchen at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunny War at the Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Shawn Mullins at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Eric Hutchinson at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Tuesday, July 15, 2026 through Thursday, July 19, 2026

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill, NY ~ ~

~ lineu: Rhiannon Giddens and the Old Time Revue, The Del McCoury Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, The Steeldrivers, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Darrell Scott String Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, Della Mae, The Brothers Comatose, Amy Helm, East Nash Grass, Andy Falco and Travis Book, The Revelers, Darol Anger + Joe K. Walsh’s BLUR-GRASS, John Doyle, I Draw Slow, Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra, Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff, Shelby Means, Le Vent du Nord, Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires, The Pine Leaf Boys, Kaia Kater and Tray Wellington, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Often Herd, The Faux Paws, The Sentimental Gentlemen, John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Level Best, George Jackson and Brad Kolodner, Farayi Malek, Mark Gamsjager and the Lustre Kings, Henry Ferland, Jim Gaudet and The Railroad Boys, John Trish and Quickstep, The Burnett Sisters Band, J.M. Clifford, Jeff Horton Taylor Armerding and Bill Henry, Northern Lights Reunion, Gentlemen’s Gambit

Thursday, July 16, 2026

April Cushman and Shelly Fairchild at Cantin Room, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, July 17, 2026

The Fab Faux at Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/the-fab-faux

https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Matthew Logan Vasquez at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Le Vent du Nord at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

GoldenOak on the schooner Grace Bailey off the Maine Coast ME ~ July 17-18 see website for details ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Bob Dylan with Jimmy Vaughan and Brittney Spencer at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Dwayne Haggins at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Sunday, July 19, 2026

Sentimental Gentlemen at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, July 20, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Patty Griffin and Kathleeen Edwards at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Big Richard at Billsville House Concert, Manchester Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.billsvillehouseconcerts.com/ ~ RSVP

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ David Millstoen, Calico. Jesse Ball, Eric Boodman, Casey Murray

Sunday, July 26, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Cat Power at the Music Hall Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Monday, July 27, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Men at Work and Toad the Wet Sprocket at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Dawes at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Wednesday, July 29 through Sunday, August 2, 2026

Festival! Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~

~ multi-genre festival.

Thursday, July 30, 2026

Alice Howe and Freebo at Maine Lobster Festival, Rockland ME ~ ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Friday, July 31, 2026

Balla Kouyate at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Saturday, August 1, 2026

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 1090 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

20th Anniversary Celebration at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html ~ features Carol Noonan, The Stone Mountain Band, and others

The Lone Bellow at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, August 2, 2026

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, August 3, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Dance! Contra Dance at Eaet Thetford Pavillion, East Thetford VT ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET; Beginners intro 7:10pm ~ info: Bill Shepard birdvermont@gmail.com ~ dessert potluck at intermission ~ Liz Nelson, Hot Trick, Bill Shepard, Emerson Gale, Tony Brilhart

Christone Kingfish Ingram at Lowell Summer Music Series, Booarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ doors: 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/christone-kingfish-ingram

Larry McCray at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Sunday, August 9, 2026

Fabiola Mendez at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, August 10, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

~

Thursday, August 13, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Thursday, August 13 through Sunday, August 16, 2026

Festival! Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, Manchester VT ~ ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, I’m With Her, Railroad Earth, Noam Pickelny and Stuart Duncan, Dan Tymisnski Band, Lindsay Lou, Tim O’Brien and Sam Grisman, Andrew Marlin String Band, Tony Trischka and Friends, Mountain Grass Unit, John Reischman and the Jaybirds, Dirk and Amelia Powell, Foghorn String Band, Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger, Tice and Terrell, Eli West, Cahalen Morrison, Christian Sedelmeyer, Yasmin Williams, Natalie and Brittany Haas, Jake Blount, M’Gonigle, The Cody Sisters, High Horse, The Green Mountain All Stars.

Friday, August 14, 2026

Natalie and Brittany Haas at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ryan Hood at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

I’m With Her at The Music Hall,Historic Theatre, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/agenda https://www.themusichall.org/agenda/?month=August-2026

Watchhouse at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/watchhouse

Saturday, August 15, 2026

I’m With Her at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/im-with-her-sing-me-alive-tour-2026/

Pedro Pastor y Los Locos Descalzos at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sunday, August 16, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, August 17, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 23, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, August 24, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, August 27 through Sunday, August 30, 2026

Festival! Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival, Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, Litchfield ME ~ ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ for lineup, see: https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august

Friday, August 28 through Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/under-the-oaks ~ GoldenOak,, The Ballroom Theives, Oshima Brothers, Alisa Amador, Heather Maloney, Caroline Cotter, High Tea, Randy Miles, Dee Parks and the Hornets

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Festival! The Ramble Music Festival at The Mountain, Ashburnham MA ~ 10am to 9:30pm ET ~

~ A Pay-What-You-Can Fest Dedicated to Ending Veteran Homelessness In The Northeast! Come join us for a full day of live music on a mountainside, as some of our favorite musicians from all over donate their time and their talent. Every dollar you donate goes directly toward helping our veteran heroes off of the street and into safe and dignified housing. Features Adam Ezra Group and more.

Sunday, August 30, 2026

Justin Levinson & Josh Glass and Marty Royle at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Tuba Skinny at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, August 31, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Brad Mehldau at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, September 4, 2026

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Kennedys at Deb’s House Harrisville NHNH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Monday, September 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~

Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Monday, September 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 18, 2025

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookston at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Monday, September 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, September 24, 2026

David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Friday, September 25, 2026

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Madison Cunningham at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, September 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing at Nelson Town Library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Gordon Belsher and Cynthia MacLeod at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

