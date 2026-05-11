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Arts & Culture
Folk Show

The Folk Show features special guest Dinty Child of Session Americana

By Kate McNally
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:36 AM EDT
Kate McNally
Dinty Child at NHPR

Catch NHPR's The Folk Show with Kate McNally on-air each Sunday at from 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., with an encore airing Fridays at 9 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week, we’re joined by Dinty Child, a cornerstone of the Boston music scene. While many listeners know him from his last decade of work with the acclaimed ensemble Session Americana, Dinty stepped away from their busy touring schedule to pay us a visit in the studio.

He stopped by NHPR's Studio B to share a few original songs and give us a preview of his upcoming solo performance in Rochester.

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Folk Show The Folk ShowNHPR Music News
Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
See stories by Kate McNally
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