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With FAA ‘ground stop’ order, Manchester-Boston airport reports delays

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published November 13, 2026 at 6:26 PM EST
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, MHT, Manchester, NH.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, MHT, Manchester, NH. (NHPR file photo)

A nationwide ground stop order for U.S. airports includes Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop citing a “communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday evening.

In Manchester, airport officials are urging passengers to check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The airport’s statement shortly after 5 p.m. Friday:

“We are currently experiencing a ground stop at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which will affect flight schedules. Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport. We appreciate your patience and will share updates as more information becomes available.”

The departures board on Manchester-Boston’s website showed a half a dozen delayed flights, as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Snapshot of the departure board online for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Nov. 13, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m.
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport
Snapshot of the departure board online for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Nov. 13, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s tower was not experiencing issues related to the communication issue, WMUR reported.

This is a developing news story.
Tags
NH News Manchester Boston Regional Airport
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy
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