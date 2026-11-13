With FAA ‘ground stop’ order, Manchester-Boston airport reports delays

A nationwide ground stop order for U.S. airports includes Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop citing a “ communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers ,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Friday evening.

In Manchester, airport officials are urging passengers to check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport.

The airport’s statement shortly after 5 p.m. Friday:

“We are currently experiencing a ground stop at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, which will affect flight schedules. Passengers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before heading to the airport. We appreciate your patience and will share updates as more information becomes available.”

The departures board on Manchester-Boston’s website showed a half a dozen delayed flights, as of 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Snapshot of the departure board online for Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Nov. 13, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s tower was not experiencing issues related to the communication issue, WMUR reported .

This is a developing news story.