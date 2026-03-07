© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Plymouth to vote on a new recreational and commercial district near Tenney Mountain

New Hampshire Public Radio | By David Brooks - Concord Monitor
Published March 7, 2026 at 7:19 AM EST
A sign for Tenney Mountain Ski Area in Plymouth is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Concord Monitor file photo)
Elizabeth Frantz / The Concord Monitor
/
Granite State News Collaborative
A sign for Tenney Mountain Ski Area in Plymouth is seen on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. (Concord Monitor file photo)

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The long-discussed idea of using Tenney Mountain Resort as a hub of commercial and housing development along Route 3A in Plymouth will be on the ballot at that town’s annual meeting in the form of a proposed zoning change.

The article (Article 4 on the Plymouth town warrant) would create the Tenney Mountain Overlay District, allowing easier development along all land west of the road within the town as well as 500 feet to the east of the road.

It is designed “to encourage year-round recreational uses and a planned mix of commercial, industrial, residential, and open space uses consistent with the Plymouth Master Plan,” according to the official description.

Overlay districts change zoning or planning requirements for property within them without the need to redraw the boundaries. They are fairly common as a way to encourage development in relatively small parts of a town or city.

Tenney was built in 1960 by Sam Hall, a World War II veteran of the fabled 10th Mountain Division, a skiing unit of the U.S. Army. It thrived for a quarter century but then suffered years of turmoil under four owners before shutting in 2010. It opened in fits and starts after that and was sold in 2022 to Massachusetts businessman Steven Kelly, who has operated it for full ski seasons since.

All the owners have had various plans to encourage development along the road that leads to the ski area, using it as a draw for residential, recreational and business projects.

More New Hampshire Town Meeting News

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

NH News
David Brooks - Concord Monitor
See stories by David Brooks - Concord Monitor

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.