Arts & Culture
Classical New Hampshire

Sunday Baroque is coming to Classical New Hampshire

Published January 2, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
Sunday Baroque Logo

Sunday Baroque
Beginning Sunday, January 5th from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday Baroque is a weekly radio showcase of music written in the baroque era and the years leading up to it. The program is an entertaining mix of both period and modern instruments, familiar and less well known composers, and performers who range from well-established favorites to exciting newcomers.

Host Suzanne Bona puts the music in context by sharing tidbits about the music, composers, and performers – just enough to get your attention, because the music mostly speaks for itself.

Whether you’re a musical novice or a knowledgeable insider, you’ll feel welcome, learn something interesting, and feel refreshed and inspired by the sparkling musical selections on Sunday Baroque.

You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

