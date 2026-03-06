© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

State Senate votes down bill to protect medical providers offering abortions

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published March 6, 2026 at 5:51 PM EST
Sen. Debra Altschiller at a press conference in February about her proposed shield law bill that would protect doctors from out-of-state litigation if they provided reproductive health services to people from outside New Hampshire
Olivia Richardson
/
NHPR
Sen. Debra Altschiller at a press conference in February about her proposed shield law bill that would protect doctors from out-of-state litigation if they provided reproductive health services to people from outside New Hampshire.

A bill that would have codified the right to reproductive health care services in New Hampshire — including contraception, abortion and assisted reproduction — was voted down 16-8 by the state Senate on Thursday.

The bill would also have offered protections for medical providers from being sued by other states for providing abortions and other reproductive health services to out-of-state patients.

Health professionals testified last month that the bill would help them choose New Hampshire as their state to practice, knowing they would be protected from litigation and that their work would not be criminalized.

“Labor and delivery units across New Hampshire are already facing increasing uncertainties as hospitals deal and struggle with staffing shortages, financial pressures and declining birth rates,” Sen. Debra Altschiller, a Democrat from Stratham who sponsored the legislation.

Sen. Daryl Abbas, a Republican from Salem, opposed the bill and said it would put New Hampshire in direct conflict with other states.

New Hampshire is the only state in New England that does not have a so-called shield law.
Tags
NH News NH Politics
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
See stories by Olivia Richardson
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.