Outside/In: Red is the warmest color

There are few certainties in life. But the sun will always rise, the seasons will change, and the Outside/Inbox will forever remain answered.

From lighthouse paint hues to polar bears lovers, this week the team takes up your questions on all things red.

Featuring Alex Funk, Jeremy D'Entremont, Karyn Anderson, and Francesco Ventura.

We’re looking for new submissions to the Outside/Inbox! Give us your weirdest, nichest, most bizarre questions you can think of. Send us those questions by recording yourself on a voice memo, and emailing that to us at outsidein@nhpr.org. Or you can call our hotline: 1-844-GO-OTTER.

LINKS

Here’s Karyn Anderson’s paper on how same-sex behavior in animals is far more common than previously thought.

Olney, Illinois is known as “the home of the white squirrels.” Learn more about how they’re trying to protect these rare albino animals in this small Midwest town.

Here’s the Northeast District’s 2025 US Light List , which lists an astounding 40,000 different lights, sounds, signals, and other visual aids to navigation.

Francesco Ventura’s paper analyzing divorce rates in albatrosses came out in 2021. You can find it here .