Your FAQs Answered: What You Need To Know About Coronavirus In New Hampshire

Health officials and journalists are offering information and guidance about the new coronavirus and best practices for staying safe. We’ve gathered some of what we’ve found most useful for people in New Hampshire here.

Note: Bookmark this page - we will be updating it as we get more information about coronavirus.

Updated Friday: April 3, 10:30 pm

What is novel coronavirus and COVID-19?

Coronavirus refers to a family of viruses that are common in both humans and animals. The name comes from the shape of the virus -- when looked at under a microscope, the virus resembles the sun and its corona.

This new coronavirus has been officially named “SARS-CoV-2.” The disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019,” abbreviated as “COVID-19”.

You may see “coronavirus,” “novel coronavirus,” “COVID-19,” and other terms used interchangeably in many places.

How widespread is the coronavirus in New Hampshire?

Community-based transmission of COVID-19 has been identified in all New Hampshire counties. “Community transmission” or “community spread” means people have been infected with the virus and have no identified risk factors, such as travel to domestic or international locations, or close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

How is it spread?

The virus is thought to spread mainly from close person-to-person contact (within about 6 feet). It spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or bluish lips or face, seek medical attention immediately.

Who is at highest risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19?

COVID-19 is a newly identified disease, and therefore there is limited information regarding risk factors. However, based on the information that is currently available, it is thought that adults aged 65 and older and those with serious underlying medical conditions are at highest risk.

How can I avoid getting COVID-19?

The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to this virus. This means avoiding close contact with people who are sick and putting distance between yourself and others if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

In New Hampshire, schools have transitioned to remote learning, all non-essential businesses have closed, and the governor has ordered everyone to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. These measures are meant to increase social distancing, which can help slow the spread of the virus.

To avoid getting sick, you should also:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public places where it is difficult to maintain 6 feet of social distance, like at the grocery store or pharmacy, especially in places with widespread transmission.

What should I do if I think I have symptoms of COVID-19?

If you are feeling sick and think you have symptoms of COVID-19, the most important thing you can do is stay home. Call your doctor before seeking medical care or testing in person. They will help you determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19.

If you live in New Hampshire and do not have a primary care physician, you can call 211 for guidance.

Because medical providers and first responders nationwide lack the equipment they need to safely and accurately test everyone with symptoms of COVID-19, the state has developed recommendations to help healthcare providers determine who should be tested. Tests will be prioritized for health care workers, people 60 years of age and older, and those with chronic medical problems.

Any person with symptoms of COVID-19 who is not tested should self-isolate at home until at least 7 days after symptoms first appeared and at least 72 hours after symptoms (fever, respiratory problems) have passed.

How is COVID-19 treated?

There are no specific treatments recommended for COVID-19, nor is there currently a vaccine to prevent it.

What is the difference between self-isolation and self-quarantine?

People who have COVID-19 with symptoms mild enough not to require hospitalization or who are released from the hospital after diagnosis may be asked to self-isolate. This means the patient would not leave their home until told by a public health professional that it is safe to go out in public.

For people self-isolating with confirmed COVID-19 cases, the CDC has issued guidance that includes using a separate restroom from other members of the household, wearing a facemask around others, and cleaning all “high-touch” surfaces daily.

Self-quarantine is intended for people who are not sick but have been identified as a contact to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, have returned from a country with a level 3 travel advisory for COVID-19, or have otherwise been directed by authorities to stay home. People under self-quarantine should stay home for 14 days following their potential exposure, and monitor their symptoms.

According to state public health guidelines, household members of persons under quarantine are not required to stay home as long as the person under quarantine does not develop any symptoms. If the person being quarantined does develop illness, household members must then also stay home on quarantine.

Should I cancel my travel plans?

Cases of COVID-19 have been reported in all states, and some areas are experiencing community spread. Crowded travel settings, like airports, may increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19 if there are other travelers with COVID-19.

Before traveling, the CDC recommends considering the following questions:

Is COVID-19 spreading in the area where you’re going?

Will you or your travel companion(s) be in close contact with others during your trip?

Are you or your travel companion(s) more likely to get severe illness if you get COVID-19?

Do you have a plan for taking time off from work or school, in case you are told to stay home for 14 days for self-monitoring or if you get sick with COVID-19?

Do you live with someone who is older or has a serious, chronic medical condition?

Is COVID-19 spreading where you live when you return from travel?

Depending on how you answered the above questions, you may choose to delay or cancel your plans. If you do decide to cancel, be in touch with your airline and hotel about receiving a refund.

You can find more information for guidelines on international travel here.

