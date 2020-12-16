Winter Storm Could Bring Up To Foot of Snow in So. N.H.

A winter storm moving into the region tonight could bring up to a food of snow in southern New Hampshire.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Granite State, starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and extending until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy snow is expected, with 6-10 inches of snow accumulation in the southern tier. Concord, Keene, Manchester, Nashua and Portsmouth may get up to 10 inches.

Wind gusts are possible up to 35 mph.

The weather service is also warning about the likelihood of difficult driving conditions during the commuting hours Thursday.

The forecast for greater Concord indicates snow to start mainly after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to around 11 degrees. And snow accumulation range is 3-5 inches overnight, with another 4-8 inches on Thursday.