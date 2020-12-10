 Weekly N.H. News Roundup: December 11, 2020 | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Programs: 
The Exchange
Weekly N.H. News Roundup

Weekly N.H. News Roundup: December 11, 2020

By The Exchange 51 minutes ago

This week saw yet another grim milestone: more than 3000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Cases are rising here in New Hampshire - what’s the state doing about it? Also, remembering Dick Hinch, New Hampshire Speaker of the House, former Republican majority leader, who died this week of COVID-19. We remember his life and look at what this sudden vacancy means for the upcoming session. And the ACLU of New Hampshire argues that Granite State School Districts should adopt transgender student policies.

Airdate: December 11, 2020

GUESTS:

NHPR reports autopsy shows N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19.

InDepthNH's Paula Tracy spoke with Senate President Chuck Morse about his friend and colleague, House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died this week.

NHPR's Jordyn Haime reported on prospects for care for people with long-term impacts of COVID-19, known as "long-haulers."  She also reported with Casey McDermott on how N.H. hospitals are handling the surge of COVID-19 patients.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Dick Hinch
NH Legislature
ACLU
transgender rights

Related Content

Study Finds N.H. Schools Lack Policy Protections For Transgender Students

By Eileen O'Grady - Concord Monitor 5 hours ago


Most Granite State schools don’t have policy protections in place for transgender students, leaving them alone to “advocate for themselves,” according to a new report by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

Coronavirus Update: N.H. Announces 14 More COVID Deaths, 695 New Infections, 14 New Outbreaks

By 2 hours ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Doctor: N.H. Seeing COVID-19 Surge (As Expected)

By 7 hours ago
The National Guard

COVID-19 is spreading faster now than it has in any point during this pandemic. And this is not a surprise to infectious disease experts who warned earlier this year that the worst was yet to come.

Among those was Dr. Michael Calderwood, associate chief quality officer at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

He specializes in infectious disease and hospital epidemiology. He joined All Things Considered Host Peter Biello to discuss the pandemic.


COVID-19 Outbreak Grows at NH State Prison for Men

By Dec 9, 2020
Photo by Jackie Finn-Irwin via Flickr Creative Commons

A coronavirus outbreak continues to grow inside the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord.

Twenty-one cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in the general inmate population, and over 160 of the inmates are now in quarantine.

The Department of Correction says 16 staff at the prison are not coming into work after having recently tested positive, and that members of the National Guard are being trained for positions at the prison to ensure it remains properly staffed.