Weekly N.H. News Roundup: December 11, 2020

This week saw yet another grim milestone: more than 3000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Cases are rising here in New Hampshire - what’s the state doing about it? Also, remembering Dick Hinch, New Hampshire Speaker of the House, former Republican majority leader, who died this week of COVID-19. We remember his life and look at what this sudden vacancy means for the upcoming session. And the ACLU of New Hampshire argues that Granite State School Districts should adopt transgender student policies.
Airdate: December 11, 2020
GUESTS:
- Palana Belkin - policy advocate and author of ACLU of New Hampshire report “The Case for Lived Equality in the Classroom.”
- Jordyn Haime - NHPR reporter.
- Senator Chuck Morse - Senate President from Salem, N.H.
- Paula Tracy - IndepthNH.org reporter.
NHPR reports autopsy shows N.H. House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19.
InDepthNH's Paula Tracy spoke with Senate President Chuck Morse about his friend and colleague, House Speaker Dick Hinch, who died this week.
NHPR's Jordyn Haime reported on prospects for care for people with long-term impacts of COVID-19, known as "long-haulers." She also reported with Casey McDermott on how N.H. hospitals are handling the surge of COVID-19 patients.