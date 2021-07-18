transgender rights

-
Transgender Youth, N.H. Organizations Testify Against Sports BillTransgender youth, their family members, and representatives of a variety of New Hampshire organizations have testified against a bill that would ban…
This week saw yet another grim milestone: more than 3000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. Cases are rising here in New Hampshire - what’s the state doing…
Most Granite State schools don’t have policy protections in place for transgender students, leaving them alone to “advocate for themselves,” according to…
Ty is a 22-year-old who grew up in Manchester and, like a lot of New Hampshire voters, got involved in politics at a young age. They phone-banked and…
A Superior Court judge heard testimony Thursday in the case of a Nashua man accused of threatening a transgender woman. The case is being pursued by the…
Several hundred people gathered in Manchester's Victory Park Saturday for the third annual Trans Equality Rally. Speakers celebrated what they called…
New Hampshire residents will soon have a third, non-binary option for gender indication on state driver’s licenses and state-issued IDs.Governor Chris…
June is Pride Month, supporting the LGBTQ community, and communities across New Hampshire are holding events to celebrate. Listen here for an audio…
On Thursday, May 16th, The Exchange talks to three members of the New Hampshire transgender community who have participated in "Ask A Trans Person…
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to allow the Trump administration to restrict service by transgender men and women for now…