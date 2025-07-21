A new law aims to increase access to chiropractic care for New Hampshire’s animals

A law signed by Gov. Kelly Ayotte in May will expand chiropractic care for pets by reducing licensing barriers for practitioners. It went into effect on July 15.

The law reduces red tape, allowing licensed chiropractors who primarily serve people to more easily serve animals too, mostly dogs and horses.

Hillsborough County Rep. Diane Kelley introduced the bill. She said she championed the cause because of her own experience with the lifesaving power of this care. After her dog was hit in a car accident, she took him to a chiropractor.

“He wouldn't have been able to walk. We would have had to put him down. He was in so much pain,” she said. “But I was able to get him to a really good chiropractor, and within five minutes, she had him where he did one of those big doggie shakes and just trotted off happily and was fine after that.”

Kelley said allowing chiropractors to treat animals more easily will provide a welcome alternative to traditional veterinary care, which can be hard to access in New Hampshire because of a workforce shortage.

“Chiropractic is quick. It's relatively inexpensive,” she said. “Generally, if you've got an animal suffering, they can find relief quickly as opposed to waiting for a veterinarian.”

Kelley said chiropractic care has become more popular for both people and pets in recent years. She said she has received calls from lawmakers from other states, who are working on similar measures.