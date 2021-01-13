 Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot; Historic Second Charge | New Hampshire Public Radio

Trump Impeached After Capitol Riot; Historic Second Charge

    The U.S. House has impeached President Trump for the second time - in connection with the Capitol insurrection.
President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House over the violent siege of the Capitol.

He is the only president to be twice impeached. He faced a single charge "incitement of insurrection" in Wednesday's vote after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to, as he put it, "fight like hell" against election results.

The subsequent attack on the U.S. Capitol turned deadly and delayed finalizing Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

Security was exceptionally tight at the Capitol for Wednesday's vote, beefed up by armed National Guard troops, with secure perimeters set up and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber.

A handful of Republicans supported impeachment along with the Democrats.

LIVE: House Expected to Vote To Impeach Trump Over Insurrection At U.S. Capitol

U.S. House
The U.S. House of Representatives is debating an article of impeachment today against President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The article charges Trump with "incitement of insurrection."

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen: Impeachment Process Should Move Forward

U.S. House lawmakers have introduced one article of impeachment, charging that President Trump is guilty of “inciting an insurrection.” That vote may take place tomorrow, while discussion around encouraging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment will begin in the House tonight. If the House votes to impeach the president for a second time, the Senate would then have to convict in order to force him from office.