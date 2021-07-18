-
Former President Donald Trump is on trial for a second time in the Senate. This time, the House has impeached Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.…
-
President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House over the violent siege of the Capitol.He is the only president to be twice impeached. He faced…
-
The U.S. House of Representatives is debating an article of impeachment today against President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The…
-
The resolution charges President Trump with "incitement of insurrection." Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not reconvene the Senate early for a trial to remove Trump from office.
-
U.S. House lawmakers have introduced one article of impeachment, charging that President Trump is guilty of “inciting an insurrection.” That vote may take…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias de New Hampshire del viernes 8 de enero y la conversación que tuvimos con la doctora Melissa Martinez-Adorno sobre…
-
As the impeachment trial of President Trump moves into the questioning phase, we look back at the arguments presented before the Senate by the House…
-
People in New Hampshire and hundreds of communities around the country held rallies Tuesday night in support of the impeachment of President Donald…
-
Last week the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump: one for abuse of power,…
-
WBUR has released a poll showing South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading the pack in the New Hampshire primary race.The poll also looked at how New…