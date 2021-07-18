-
Police fatally shot the suspect they say rammed a car into a barrier and then lunged at officers with a knife. One officer was killed, and another was injured.
A judge is deciding whether a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress in December will remain jailed while his case…
National Guard troops provide security at the U.S. Capitol and around Washington, D.C., for the upcoming presidential inauguration amid threats by extremist supporters of President Trump.
In the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, governors are stepping up security and calling in the National Guard in anticipation of potentially violent protests.
The nation prepares for an inauguration unlike any in the country's history amid a massive effort to avoid a repeat of the U.S. Capitol attack.
About 50 members of the New Hampshire National Guard are heading to Washington to bolster security during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.As…
President Donald Trump has been impeached by the U.S. House over the violent siege of the Capitol.He is the only president to be twice impeached. He faced…
The U.S. House of Representatives is debating an article of impeachment today against President Trump following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. The…
Barricades were set several blocks from the Capitol building. Law enforcement and national guard officials checked badges for anyone to enter the perimeter even by foot.
An Amherst man will remain in custody pending a bail hearing after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for members of Congress.The U.S. Attorney's…