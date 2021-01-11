 Troy Town Hall Closed After Threats of Violence | New Hampshire Public Radio

Troy Town Hall Closed After Threats of Violence

By 1 hour ago
  • A recent Facebook post by Troy select board chair Dick Thackston
    A recent Facebook post by Troy select board chair Dick Thackston

The select board for the town of Troy says it's gotten dozens of threats, after reports that the town police chief attended last week's rally for President Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

Troy select board chairman Dick Thackston has defended the chief, David Ellis, who says he left the protest before it turned violent and mobs overran the U.S. Capitol.

Thackston says that since then, people from outside of the region have been calling the town officials with profanities and threats of violence against the select board, which stands by Ellis. He says the select board’s voice mailbox, which can hold 99 messages, has filled up since Thursday.

“There have been a large number of emails and voicemail threats sent directly to the selectmen's office,” he said. “Since this is radio, they are not comfortable to repeat."

Thackston says that because of the threats and his concern for town employees, the Troy Town Hall is locking its doors and only taking appointments until further notice.

Tags: 
Troy
US Capitol
police

Related Content

Troy Police Chief Says He Attended Trump Rally, But Doesn't Condone Capitol Violence

By Jan 7, 2021
Facebook

The chair of Troy’s Board of Selectmen is standing by the local police chief amid calls for his removal, after he attended President Trump’s “Save America” rally in Washington that devolved into a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and left at least four people dead.

N.H. Reacts To Pro-Trump Mobs, Chaos In U.S. Capitol

By Jan 6, 2021
Andrew Harnik / AP

New Hampshire’s top elected officials condemned the storming of the U.S. Capitol complex by pro-Trump extremists Wednesday.

The four members of the state’s congressional delegation were all evacuated from the Capitol or adjacent buildings as mobs interrupted the tallying of electoral votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory.