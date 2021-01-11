Troy Town Hall Closed After Threats of Violence

The select board for the town of Troy says it's gotten dozens of threats, after reports that the town police chief attended last week's rally for President Trump at the U.S. Capitol.

Troy select board chairman Dick Thackston has defended the chief, David Ellis, who says he left the protest before it turned violent and mobs overran the U.S. Capitol.

Thackston says that since then, people from outside of the region have been calling the town officials with profanities and threats of violence against the select board, which stands by Ellis. He says the select board’s voice mailbox, which can hold 99 messages, has filled up since Thursday.

“There have been a large number of emails and voicemail threats sent directly to the selectmen's office,” he said. “Since this is radio, they are not comfortable to repeat."

Thackston says that because of the threats and his concern for town employees, the Troy Town Hall is locking its doors and only taking appointments until further notice.