The Exchange

Submit Your Questions For U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster & U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

By The Exchange 2 hours ago

Senator Jeanne Shaheen (left) and Congresswoman Annie Kuster
Credit Allegra Boverman/Michael Brindley

On Thursday, February 21, The Exchange interviews Congresswoman Annie Kuster. The following Monday, February 25, we interview Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Submit your questions, and tune in live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the subcommittees on Health, Energy, and Oversight & Investigations. 

Senator Jeanne Shaheen serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as the Appropriations, Armed Services, and Small Business Committees. 

Submit your question(s) below:

