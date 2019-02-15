Submit Your Questions For U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster & U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen

On Thursday, February 21, The Exchange interviews Congresswoman Annie Kuster. The following Monday, February 25, we interview Senator Jeanne Shaheen. Submit your questions, and tune in live at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, as well as the subcommittees on Health, Energy, and Oversight & Investigations.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as well as the Appropriations, Armed Services, and Small Business Committees.

Submit your question(s) below:

