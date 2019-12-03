State Files For Delay In Latest N.H. School Funding Lawsuit

State officials are seeking more time to prepare for the latest court challenge to New Hampshire’s public school funding system.

The ConVal, Mascenic, Winchester, and Monadnock school districts sued the state earlier this year, arguing it has failed in its duty to provide and pay for an adequate education. A superior court judge ruled in June that the state’s education funding system is unconstitutional, but the state has appealed the ruling.

State officials had until Monday to file their opening brief with the state Supreme Court. Instead they filed a motion seeking a delay, citing the complexity of the case and conflicts with lawyers’ schedules.

The plaintiffs have agreed to the proposal to delay the deadline to Feb. 3 for the state’s brief, and April 3 for their response.

