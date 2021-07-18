-
The Grantham and Oyster River School Districts are joining a lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire over education funding. The lawsuit began over two…
New Hampshire spends more money per pupil on public schools than most states, but is average when it comes to teacher salaries.That's according to annual…
It’s school budget season in New Hampshire - and this year, the numbers are more convoluted than usual.Aside from the perennial tensions over rising…
'Education Freedom Accounts' Back in the N.H. State HouseA bill to significantly expand access to school vouchers in New Hampshire is gathering momentum in the Republican-controlled State House.HB 20 would…
Though it has been the subject of debate for decades, school funding is back in the limelight in New Hampshire. The state Supreme Court heard oral…
The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in the latest case over whether the state is meeting its constitutional obligation to pay for…
School districts will be getting less money from the federal government than they expected this fall to cover COVID-related expenses.Get updates about…
State Files For Delay In Latest N.H. School Funding LawsuitState officials are seeking more time to prepare for the latest court challenge to New Hampshire’s public school funding system.The ConVal, Mascenic,…
School Lunch Funding Challenges Continue in ClaremontThe Claremont and Unity schools have lost more than $450,000 over two years as a result of not submitting federal paperwork for school lunch…
The Winchester School District is joining a school funding lawsuit against the state. Winchester, which is located in the southwest corner of New…