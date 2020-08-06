 N.H. School Nurses Plan To Be On Front Line As Reopening Gets Underway | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. School Nurses Plan To Be On Front Line As Reopening Gets Underway

By 1 hour ago

Credit jasleen_kaur

With most New Hampshire schools just a month from reopening, there's one staff member on many people's minds: the school nurse.

"School nurses are very adept at coaxing children through school," said Paula MacKinnon, president of the New Hampshire School Nurses' Association. "We're accommodating to these kids in school. These kids that are anxious and have stomach aches sometimes. It's a matter of talking through the day, and before you know it, you got them smiling and back to class."

Subscribe to NHPR's email newsletters for more New Hampshire news.

But this year, getting students back to class will no longer be the default. As school nurses become one of the most essential workers in the education system, they're also learning new protocols for how to screen for COVID-19 and reduce potential transmission in school buildings.

This week, the New Hampshire School Nurses' Association finalized its school reopening guidance for nurses, in response to what it says are confusing guidelines from the state.

Paula MacKinnon said the document – submitted for final review to the state health department – clarifies how schools should deal with both suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19. The document recommends that school nurses get baseline health information from parents and from students’ primary care providers, to distinguish between symptoms of COVID-10 and chronic conditions like asthma, anxiety, or allergies.

And it recommends that, barring any of these chronic conditions, students who come to the school nurse with any symptoms of COVID-19 be sent home immediately.  

The state says it has kept school reopening guidelines flexible so that local districts can make appropriate decisions for their communities. But many school leaders say they are struggling to make sense of conflicting guidelines from state and federal officials on face masks, social distancing, and quarantine protocol.

“The [state] guidance has been interpreted in different ways,” MacKinnon said. “We have the CDC saying one thing, and the New Hampshire Department of Health Services saying another.”

“We slowly are getting the brunt of nurses calling us as if we are a regulatory body, and we're not in any sense of the way,” she said.

The state Department of Education has had a vacancy for a school nurse coordinator position since January, but it says that because of the state’s hiring freeze under Emergency Order 2020-37, it is unable to hire someone.

This week, the state Department of Health and Human Services brought on a 'COVID-19 Educational Institution Liaison' to consult with K-12 and higher ed officials and staff on questions of COVID-19 and proper safety protocols.

MacKinnon said that support is going to be neccessary as schools reopen, some as early as next week.

Tags: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Coverage - Education
Health
Coronavirus Coverage
Education

Related Content

State University System Trustees Approve Fall Campus Reopening Plans

By Aug 5, 2020
Dan Tuohy | NHPR

The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire approved reopening plans for UNH, Keene State and Plymouth State on Tuesday. 

Those plans include on-campus and in-person instruction for students. The university system is also offering online options for students who do not want to return to campus. 

N.H. Questions Massachusetts Income Tax Collection During Pandemic

By 18 hours ago
Wikimedia commons

The New Hampshire Attorney General is reviewing whether the Massachusetts Department of Revenue is violating either state or federal law as it seeks to collect income taxes from residents of other states during the pandemic.