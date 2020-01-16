With N.H. PFAS Limits in Limbo, Saint-Gobain Continues Well Testing in Merrimack

The Saint-Gobain plastics factory in Merrimack says it will continue voluntarily complying – in part – with the state’s halted PFAS chemical limits.

New Hampshire’s strict standards for the toxic chemicals are on hold under a court injunction.

But Saint-Gobain says it will continue with a plan approved last fall to test for PFAS at those strict levels in more wells farther from its Merrimack facility.

The tests will take place at homes, schools and childcare centers within the state-designated “outer boundary” of potentially Saint Gobain-linked contamination.

PFAS emissions from the factory contaminated hundreds of wells in the area a few years ago.

Under a 2018 consent decree with the state, Saint-Gobain has paid for bottled water supplies and to link up affected private well users to the local public water system.

Under the state’s on-hold PFAS limits, that system – the Merrimack Village District –would now be considered contaminated.

Tests completed before the injunction was fully in effect show the public water supply contains 21 parts per trillion PFOA. The state’s limit would be 12 ppt.

Saint-Gobain says it will continue supplying bottled water to neighbors whose water tests above those stalled limits.

The injunction is still under appeal in a district court. Affected water systems are not required to take any steps to comply in the meantime.