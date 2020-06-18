N.H. Electric Co-op Rejects Broadband Bylaw Change, But Efforts May Continue

The New Hampshire Electric Co-op will not add a focus on broadband to its official mission.

Members voting in the co-op election that ended this week fell just short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal, which would have had the co-op agree to “facilitate access to broadband” alongside existing services.

Despite missing the required margin, co-op members did largely support the measure – the vote was 4,599 to 2,539.

A spokesman for the utility says turnout was a third higher this year than last, with many more ballots submitted online.

The co-op’s board opposed the bylaw change, but says they’re interested in broadband generally – especially in their largely rural service territory.

In the wake of the petition, the utility says it had contact with four companies about potentially partnering on the issue in future.