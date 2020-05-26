N.H. Delegation Pens Opposition To Federal Net Energy Metering Challenge

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rob_ / Flickr CC

New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation is opposing a federal petition that would erode states’ control of a major solar energy policy.

The letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission comes from Sen. Maggie Hassan. It’s co-signed by her New Hampshire colleagues and other Democrats from New England and other states, including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The lawmakers want FERC to reject a petition from the Boston-based New England Ratepayers Association. NERA's membership isn't public, but it backs industry-friendly policies and has ties to conservative New Hampshire politics.

The group's petition calls for FERC to take over state-controlled net metering policies, which let energy customers generate their own power, often with rooftop solar, to cut down on their bills.

NERA also echoes a frequent claim from New Hampshire’s governor, arguing that net metering shifts costs onto low-income ratepayers. Regulators have said they can’t determine if that’s true.

The Congressional letter argues against that claim and says states should remain in charge of net metering.

“Customers are not installing systems to become large electricity producers, they are simply seeking to lower their power bills by investing in cost-saving and clean technology,” the letter says. “Customers installed net-metered systems based on the promise – enshrined in the laws and policies of the respective states – that they would receive the credit approved by their commission or legislature on their electricity bills.”

The lawmakers also echo other groups’ calls for NERA to disclose its membership to FERC.

Dozens of state attorneys general, utility regulators, nonprofits and energy companies from across the country have intervened in the FERC docket, signaling their interest in the issue.

New Hampshire officials, besides a couple of state lawmakers, have not signed on to oppose or support the case. The state’s utility consumer advocate has indicated he does not plan to do so.

Public comment on the case was extended and now closes June 15.

Tags: 
net metering
Renewable Energy
Maggie Hassan
new england ratepayers association
federal energy regulatory commission

Related Content

Federal Solar Policy Challenge From Group With N.H. Ties Draws National Attention

By Apr 28, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

A federal challenge to a policy that benefits solar energy – from a conservative lobbying firm with New Hampshire roots – is attracting attention from around the country.

The New England Ratepayers Association, or NERA, is based in Boston but active in Granite State politics. They formed in 2016 and do not disclose their membership.

Sununu Vetoes 2019 Net Metering Bill, But Compromise Could Come From New Plans

By Feb 11, 2020
Rob_ / Flickr CC

Governor Chris Sununu on Monday vetoed a bill on net energy metering that was held over from last year's legislative session.

It’s his first veto of the 2020 session, on top of a record number in 2019.

The bipartisan bill was one of lawmakers' latest attempts to increase the limit on how much renewable energy towns and businesses can generate themselves and use to save money.

A Fight for Transparency At New England's Powerful Energy Industry Group

By Dec 20, 2018
NEPOOL

Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or why it costs what it costs.

In New England, much of those costs are controlled by a select group of stakeholders – called the New England Power Pool, or NEPOOL.

NEPOOL is now facing criticism for a lack of transparency, and for decisions that could be raising the already high cost of energy in the region.

Federal Ruling On Biomass Subsidies Marks Double Defeat For Timber Sector

By Sep 19, 2019
FERC.gov

Federal regulators said Thursday that a state law passed last year to subsidize biomass power plants is invalid, marking the second big defeat in two days for New Hampshire's forest products industry. 

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is siding with New Hampshire's ratepayer advocate and a conservative lobbying group, which filed the petition against the 2018 subsidy law.