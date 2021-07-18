-
Two pieces of legislation to let municipalities make more of their own renewable energy and to study the costs of that expansion will move ahead after…
Renewable energy advocates say they expect to be playing defense on perennial policy debates in next year’s Republican state Legislature.Lawmakers of both…
Climate change policy marks one of the sharpest divides between incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and his Democratic challenger, Concord state Sen.…
Federal regulators have declined to act on a challenge to a pro-solar energy law from a group with ties to conservative New Hampshire politics and Gov.…
New Hampshire's attorney general is joining the opposition to a federal challenge to net energy metering policy, ahead of the end of public input on the…
New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation is opposing a federal petition that would erode states’ control of a major solar energy policy.The letter to the…
A federal challenge to a policy that benefits solar energy – from a conservative lobbying firm with New Hampshire roots – is attracting attention from…
Governor Chris Sununu on Monday vetoed a bill on net energy metering that was held over from last year's legislative session.It’s his first veto of the…
Gov. Chris Sununu has a new plan to expand renewable energy net metering for towns and businesses. It’s an alternative to a plan he’s blocked the past two…