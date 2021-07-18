federal energy regulatory commission

-
A final plan is out to relicense three major hydropower dams on the Connecticut River between New Hampshire and Vermont – a big milestone in a years-long…
-
Federal regulators have declined to act on a challenge to a pro-solar energy law from a group with ties to conservative New Hampshire politics and Gov.…
-
New Hampshire's attorney general is joining the opposition to a federal challenge to net energy metering policy, ahead of the end of public input on the…
-
New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation is opposing a federal petition that would erode states’ control of a major solar energy policy.The letter to the…
-
Energy can be tough to understand. When we flip a light switch, we know the lights should come on. But we might not know where that power came from – or…
-
New Hampshire's U.S. senators have joined calls for one of the nation's top energy regulator to recuse himself from future decisions on coal and nuclear…
-
A lobbying group that has supported Gov. Chris Sununu’s energy policies wants federal regulators to invalidate a new state subsidy for the biomass…