N.H. Commission Releases Final Report On Police Reforms

A statewide commission on police accountability and transparency says the state should create an independent agency to handle complaints alleging misconduct against all New Hampshire law enforcement officers.

The recommendation is part of the commission's final report that was released Monday. Members have spent the last 60 days exploring how New Hampshire could improve its police practices.

Gov. Chris Sununu created the commission in mid-June in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The report says a statewide list of officers with credibility issues -- the so-called "Laurie List" -- should be made public with the condition that all officers on this list are notified and have the opportunity to request a hearing for removal. It also encourages all law enforcement agencies to use body and/or dash cameras.

Previous installments of the report include proposed changes to police training and how officers form relationships with the public.

One of those proposals is for all New Hampshire police agencies to start collecting publically available data on demographics, including race, for arrests, citations and motor vehicle stops. Another is for the state to triple the number of annual training hours from eight to 24 by 2024.