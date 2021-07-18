-
Chauvin "treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings," wrote Judge Peter Cahill, adding an additional 10 years to Chauvin's presumptive sentence.
The judge found that Chauvin abused a position of trust, treated George Floyd with "particular cruelty," committed the crime as part of a group, and the offense occurred in front of children.
Prosecutors accuse the former officer and others of using excessive force and violating George Floyd's rights. The rare federal charges follow state charges in a trial in which Chauvin was convicted.
Accountability, Not Justice: N.H. Activists, Residents React To Chauvin Guilty VerdictActivists and residents in New Hampshire say they feel a sense of relief after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of…
"It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see [systemic racism]," the president said after the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.
Philonise Floyd began weeping as Judge Peter Cahill read the three guilty verdicts aloud in court on Tuesday. "As an African American, we usually never get justice," he told reporters through tears.
