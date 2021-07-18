police accountability and transparency

-
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 2 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Data Show N.H. Police Disproportionately Arrest People Of ColorA state commission on police reform last year unveiled widespread inconsistency in what data New Hampshire police collect, on whom and in what…
-
A continuación, lee las noticias del 3 de febrero. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
-
Three months after the New Hampshire Supreme Court delivered a transformative ruling over government personnel practices, including police disciplinary…
-
N.H. Senate To Begin Hearings On Law Enforcement Accountability, Privacy BillsThe New Hampshire Senate Judiciary committee will take up two bills Tuesday that take differing stances on how far the public’s right to know extends into…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 4 de enero. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
-
A long list of changes to the way New Hampshire police are recruited, trained, supervised and held accountable is about to move from the recommendation…
-
The New Hampshire Supreme Court has ruled that a confidential list containing the names of more than 270 police officers with sustained findings of…
-
In her more than 30 years as a reporter in New Hampshire, Nancy West has earned a reputation: Blunt. Curmudgeonly. Unyielding.At press conferences, West…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 8 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…