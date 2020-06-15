N.H. Agencies Join FERC Case On Federal Net Energy Metering Policy

New Hampshire's attorney general and Public Utilities Commission have asked to intervene in a federal challenge to net energy metering policy, ahead of the end of public input on the case Monday.

Dozens of other states, companies and groups and companies have already joined the case before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Many filed comments opposing the petition.

It comes from the New England Ratepayers Association, a Boston-based firm with ties to conservative New Hampshire politics.

The group wants FERC to essentially eliminate state control of net metering... where customers generate their own power to save on their bills.

New Hampshire does not take a stance in its intervention in the case, though a handful of Democratic state legislators and local federal lawmakers separately filed their own oppositions.

There's no timeline going forward for FERC to rule on the request.

(Search here for docket EL20-42 to see all the filings in this case.)

