Navy Releases Documents from Sinking of the USS Thresher; Submarine Lost 57 Years Ago

The Navy has begun releasing documents from the investigation into the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history.

A judge ordered the release of the documents pertaining to the sinking of the USS Thresher 57 years ago, and the first batch was made public Wednesday.

The Navy will release more information in coming months but doesn't believe the documents will shed any new light on the cause of the sinking.

The nuclear-powered submarine, which was first launched from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1960, went down in 1963 during a test dive. All 129 men aboard were lost.

The submarine came to a rest on the ocean floor, about 220 miles off Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

- David Sharp, The Associated Press