Meet the Candidate: Bryant "Corky" Messner, Republican Running for U.S. Senate

This week, The Exchange is launching a summer series of primary candidate interviews, dedicating the first segment of the Weekly N.H. News Roundup -- 9 to 9:20 a.m. Fridays -- introducing listeners to the candidates vying to become their party's nominee when voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

This Friday, we talk with Republican Bryant "Corky" Messner of Wolfeboro, a military veteran and attorney, who has pitched himself as a political outsider. He is running for the U.S. Senate.

.

MORE ON THE SERIES: The Exchange is focusing on candidates running in contested races in the Sept. 8 primary for Governor, U.S. House and U.S Senate. We'll get their views on some of the top-most issues on voters’ minds, from the health and economic toll of this pandemic to national conversations on issues of race and policing.

Listeners will be able to ask questions during the live show with calls and emails – or questions can be submitted in advance by emailing exchange@nhpr.org.The following is a list of confirmed appearances. The Exchange has reached out to the campaigns and will continue to book candidates.

The schedule so far:

July 10: Bryant "Corky" Messner, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

July 24, Dan Feltes: Democratic candidate for Governor.

Aug. 7: Andru Volinsky, Democratic candidate for Governor.

Aug. 21: Lynne Blankenbeker, Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District.

Aug. 28 Steve Negron: Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District.