2020 Candidate Interviews

In the final days of the 2020 campaign, we’re taking a few moments to hear closing arguments from candidates for statewide office.NHPR's Peter Biello…
Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican seeking his third term, and challenger Dan Feltes, a Democratic state senator, debated live on NHPR's The Exchange on…
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Republican nominee Corky Messner debated live on NHPR on Thursday.The Senate candidates have sparred in recent weeks over…
U.S. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster, a Democrat running for a fifth term in the 2nd Congressional District, once again faces a challenge from Republican nominee…
Matt Mowers, a Republican who has worked for the Trump administration, and Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, who is seeking a second term, have both…
Granite Staters are heading to the polls next Tuesday for New Hampshire's state primary election. There's still time to drop off an absentee ballot with a…
Granite Staters are heading to the polls Sept. 8 for New Hampshire's state primary election. There's also still time to drop off an absentee ballot with…