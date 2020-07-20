 It's Hot Today. Here's How To Stay Cool And Use Less Energy | New Hampshire Public Radio

It's Hot Today. Here's How To Stay Cool And Use Less Energy

Today, Monday, could be one of the hottest days of the year, and with that comes high demand for electricity. Using less power in the heat could lower your bills – as well as carbon emissions.

Electricity bills carry a fee based on the peak demand within the year. Consultant Emily Manns of Nashua-based Standard Power says it’s possible that fee will be set today, at the peak hours: between 4 and 7 p.m.

Businesses and factories may pay a penalty for using more power during that time, but it has an effect on residential customers, too:

“We all pay more, the higher the peak demand on the peak day is,” Manns says.

A heat wave that peaks on a Monday is especially hard on the grid, she says, because businesses have to use more power switching systems back on after the weekend.

But she says using less energy always saves money regardless of when the region reaches peak demand. It’s also good for the planet – because fossil fuels, mostly natural gas, supply the excess power that New England uses on very hot days.

This story is part of By Degrees, NHPR's climate change reporting project. Click here to see more and share your ideas and questions for future stories.

Small-scale solar power can help “shave” down the peak demand on days like this, but these systems sometimes produce less energy in extreme heat.

Manns says the region could even call up its coal and oil reserves on a day like Monday. Those fuels are most likely to be used in the winter, when natural gas is being used for heating, but also sometimes work to generate energy on the hottest days.

Fossil fuels all create the carbon emissions that drive climate change, leading to more hot days and even more demand for electricity, which drives emissions further. Advocates say this is why energy efficiency improvements should be an essential part of climate change response. Sealing up cold winter drafts also works to keep heat out in the summer.

In general, closing windows and curtains helps to lower indoor heat. Turning off unnecessary lights and not using the oven, dishwasher or laundry machines during peak times will also help to keep indoor heat and electricity costs down.

Eversource has some pandemic-specific tips to save energy while spending more time at home. Customers of the state’s largest utility can also see a breakdown of where they use the most energy – for laundry, cooking, cooling and more – by logging into their online accounts.

Liberty Utilities says customers can see huge savings by installing LED lightbulbs, washing clothes in cold water, and maintaining air conditioners with insulation and clean filters.

Unitil notes that customers use 3-5% more energy for every degree their thermostat is set below 78 degrees in the summer.

Residents can check the energy efficiency of their home through the federal government’s Energy Star program by answering a few questions here. Rebates are often available for making efficiency upgrades.

Heat Advisory In Effect Until Monday Evening

By 18 hours ago
Wikimedia Commons

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday.

This kind of heat index, in the mid-90s or higher, poses a serious health risk to the elderly, young children, and those with respiratory issues or other preexisting health conditions. These people should find somewhere to stay cool inside and drink plenty of water.

How Is N.H. Causing, Experiencing And Responding To Climate Change?

By & Jul 13, 2020
CSPAN

To kick off NHPR's new reporting project By Degrees, we're unpacking the basics of how climate change is already affecting life in New Hampshire, and how the state is contributing to and responding to the problem. 

Rachel Cleetus is the policy director for the Union of Concerned Scientists' Climate and Energy Program, based in Massachusetts.

Pandemic Complicates N.H. Cities' Plans For Dealing With Climate Change-Driven Heat Waves

By Jul 16, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

New Hampshire is seeing more heat waves due to climate change. And staying cool is even harder this year because of COVID-19. Our new climate change reporting project, By Degrees, has this look at how New Hampshire's cities are coping. 

Renewable Energy Advocates Want Job Training Focus in COVID-19 Recovery

By Jun 5, 2020
Steve and Michelle Gerdes / Flicker CC

Advocates are calling on New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to support job training for clean energy projects as part of COVID-19 economic recovery.

Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined state nonprofits for a roundtable on the issue Friday.

The lawmakers and their Senate colleagues have joined recent calls for renewable energy investment in upcoming stimulus bills. 