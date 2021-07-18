Extreme Weather

-
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
As temperatures stretched into the 90s Monday, a heat advisory remained in place from the National Weather Service for most of New Hampshire.Amid high…
Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are studying new ways to make syrup out of the northern forest -- not from maple trees, but from beeches,…
In New Hampshire and much of New England, climate change is already causing a lot more of what's sometimes called winter whiplash -- rapid freeze-thaw…
Don’t like the weather? Wait a minute! Nowhere is it more true than on Mount Washington, “the home of the world’s worst weather." And thanks to the…
This week in Texas, millions of people lost power in rolling blackouts after a historic winter storm. But could this happen in New England? And what are…
Hampton Beach officials will hear from a range of climate change scientists at a symposium next week as part of their work on a coastal resilience piece…
State officials say ice fishermen should use caution this weekend, with frozen conditions still touch-and-go on New Hampshire’s lakes and ponds despite…
Studies show that climate change could prompt millions of Americans to relocate in the coming decades. And by some measures, New Hampshire and northern…
This past year was another of the hottest years on record in New Hampshire, as the warming trends of climate change continue -- faster in this region than…