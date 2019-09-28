Dozens Arrested At Protest Outside New England's Largest Coal Power Plant, In Bow, N.H.

Nearly 70 people were arrested during a protest at a coal-fired power plant in Bow Saturday.

The activists had marched onto the grounds of Merrimack Station, the largest coal-burning facility left in New England that is not set to retire.

Hundreds more people from across the region protested outside the plant’s main gate and in nearby Memorial Field.

They carried signs and banners decrying the continued use of the fossil fuels that accelerate the harmful effects of climate change.

Bow resident Mary Fite says she hopes her town will work to stop relying on Merrimack Station for the bulk of its tax revenue. Fite brought her two young kids to Saturday’s protest.

“We breathe the air here, we play outside here,” Fite says. “We care about the town that we’re from, and I want them to know that we have a voice.”

The protest was orgainzed by nonprofits like 350 New Hampshire, Rights and Democracy, New Hampshire Youth Movement and Climate Disobedience.

It came at the end of a global week of protests in which millions of people, including in New Hampshire, rallied for governments to do more to rapidly lower carbon emissions.

Saturday’s rally in Bow was monitored by law enforcement officers from the state and several other towns. They deployed a helicopter, drone, boats and ATVs along with police on foot and in vehicles to supervise the protest.

Most of the dozens of activists who were arrested had walked down railroad tracks outside the plant, carrying buckets to symbolize their goal of removing coal from New England “bucket by bucket.”

Organizers say the plant takes delivery of trainloads of coal from Appalachia and overseas about once a year.

“This is destroying our future, our ability to survive. We need to shut these plants down,” said protester Rod Monroe at the start of the rally. “And hope is dependent upon doing action. So we need to up our activity and do an action like this – be willing to put our lives out.”

Monroe was one of the protesters who passed “no trespassing” signs to enter a restricted area near the plant’s coal storage pile. He was later arrested.

Sixty-seven people were arrested in total – some, by state police in riot gear – on class B misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.

The protest was one of the largest “direct actions” in recent memory in New Hampshire. Bow police say in a statement that no injuries or property damages were reported.

In August, a protest group allegedly stole some of Merrimack Station’s coal and dumped it outside the New Hampshire State House.

Organizers say at least one person was arrested Saturday on a warrant from that event.

The plant is owned by an out-of-state company called Granite Shore Power, which bought it from Eversource in 2018 as part of the utility’s state-mandated divestiture from its power plants.

Coal and oil generally make up the smallest part of New England’s fuel mix, roughly 5 to 10 percent on a typical day, according to data from the regional grid manager ISO-New England.

The region burns more of these fossil fuels – and relies more on plants like Merrimack Station – during very hot or cold weather, when electricity demand is high.

New England typically gets at least a third and sometimes more than half of its electricity from natural gas, also a fossil fuel, which emits about 40 percent less carbon dioxide than coal in the short term.

Activists like those at Saturday's protest don't support the use of natural gas as an alternative to coal and oil. Some who attended also denounced Liberty Utilities' proposed Granite Bridge gas pipeline and storage facility. That project, mostly in Rockingham County, is nearing its state approvals process.

Electricity generation accounts for 20 percent of New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the state climate change program. The transportation sector is the largest contributor, at more than 40 percent.

This story has been updated with more detail about support for natural gas. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.