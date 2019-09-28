Dozens Arrested At Protest Outside New England's Largest Coal Power Plant, In Bow, N.H.

By 20 hours ago
  • Anti-fossil fuel activists march past Merrimack Station in Bow on their way to a restricted area Saturday.
    Anti-fossil fuel activists march past Merrimack Station in Bow on their way to a restricted area Saturday.
    Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Nearly 70 people were arrested during a protest at a coal-fired power plant in Bow Saturday.

The activists had marched onto the grounds of Merrimack Station, the largest coal-burning facility left in New England that is not set to retire.

Hundreds more people from across the region protested outside the plant’s main gate and in nearby Memorial Field. 

They carried signs and banners decrying the continued use of the fossil fuels that accelerate the harmful effects of climate change.

Bow resident Mary Fite speaks to protesters outside Merrimack Station Saturday.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Bow resident Mary Fite says she hopes her town will work to stop relying on Merrimack Station for the bulk of its tax revenue. Fite brought her two young kids to Saturday’s protest.

“We breathe the air here, we play outside here,” Fite says. “We care about the town that we’re from, and I want them to know that we have a voice.”

The protest was orgainzed by nonprofits like 350 New Hampshire, Rights and Democracy, New Hampshire Youth Movement and Climate Disobedience.

It came at the end of a global week of protests in which millions of people, including in New Hampshire, rallied for governments to do more to rapidly lower carbon emissions.

Saturday’s rally in Bow was monitored by law enforcement officers from the state and several other towns. They deployed a helicopter, drone, boats and ATVs along with police on foot and in vehicles to supervise the protest.

Most of the dozens of activists who were arrested had walked down railroad tracks outside the plant, carrying buckets to symbolize their goal of removing coal from New England “bucket by bucket.”

Organizers say the plant takes delivery of trainloads of coal from Appalachia and overseas about once a year.  

“This is destroying our future, our ability to survive. We need to shut these plants down,” said protester Rod Monroe at the start of the rally. “And hope is dependent upon doing action. So we need to up our activity and do an action like this – be willing to put our lives out.”

Riot police surround a group of protesters who were later charged with criminally trespassing on private property Merrimack Station.
Credit Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Monroe was one of the protesters who passed “no trespassing” signs to enter a restricted area near the plant’s coal storage pile.  He was later arrested.

Sixty-seven people were arrested in total – some, by state police in riot gear – on class B misdemeanor criminal trespassing charges.

The protest was one of the largest “direct actions” in recent memory in New Hampshire. Bow police say in a statement that no injuries or property damages were reported.

In August, a protest group allegedly stole some of Merrimack Station’s coal and dumped it outside the New Hampshire State House.

Organizers say at least one person was arrested Saturday on a warrant from that event.

The plant is owned by an out-of-state company called Granite Shore Power, which bought it from Eversource in 2018 as part of the utility’s state-mandated divestiture from its power plants.

Coal and oil generally make up the smallest part of New England’s fuel mix, roughly 5 to 10 percent on a typical day, according to data from the regional grid manager ISO-New England.

The region burns more of these fossil fuels – and relies more on plants like Merrimack Station – during very hot or cold weather, when electricity demand is high.

New England typically gets at least a third and sometimes more than half of its electricity from natural gas, also a fossil fuel, which emits about 40 percent less carbon dioxide than coal in the short term.

Activists like those at Saturday's protest don't support the use of natural gas as an alternative to coal and oil. Some who attended also denounced Liberty Utilities' proposed Granite Bridge gas pipeline and storage facility. That project, mostly in Rockingham County, is nearing its state approvals process. 

Electricity generation accounts for 20 percent of New Hampshire’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the state climate change program. The transportation sector is the largest contributor, at more than 40 percent.

This story has been updated with more detail about support for natural gas. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags: 
coal
Merrimack Station
Climate Change
protest

Related Content

Climate Strike: Granite Staters Call for Action on Climate Change

By & Sep 20, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Hundreds of people across New Hampshire turned out at Climate Strike events Friday to lend their voice to calls for action on climate change. 

Carrying handmade signs, pushing strollers and handing out leaflets, they joined striking protesters around the world in a coordinated effort to kick off a week of climate activism.  

Enviro. Groups Sue Bow Coal Plant For Hot-Water Discharges

By Mar 5, 2019
File Photo

Two environmental groups have filed suit against the owners of a coal-fired power plant outside Concord.

The Conservation Law Foundation complaint says Merrimack Station in Bow is polluting the Merrimack River with excess hot water.

Bow Will Repay $10M In Settlement With Eversource Over Coal Plant Tax Valuation

By Jul 2, 2019
Sam Evans-Brown / NHPR

The town of Bow has reached a settlement with Eversource to repay millions in excess taxes on a local power plant.

Merrimack Station in Bow is the largest coal-burning power plant left in New England. Until recently, it was owned by Eversource and made up the bulk of Bow's tax base.

The utility says Bow charged them too much in property tax for the plant in 2012 and 2013. Earlier this year, the New Hampshire Supreme Court agreed.

'Climate-Ready' Great Bay Culvert Shows Possibility, Challenge of Coastal Resilience

By Sep 25, 2019
Joanne Glode / Nature Conservancy

New Hampshire’s coastal towns are beginning to think about adapting to climate change. It’ll mean finding new ways to protect critical pieces of infrastructure from rising seas, heavier rains and stronger storms.

NHPR’s Annie Ropeik has this story of the lessons from a major road project in Newmarket that’s one of the first in the state to focus on climate resilience.