-
New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant, the last of its kind in New England not set to retire, will now remain online through at least 2025, despite calls…
-
A judge heard impassioned testimony Thursday from 20 climate change activists who were arrested for trespassing at New Hampshire’s coal-fired power plant…
-
Climate activists are facing new charges after appearing in district court in Concord Friday.They’ve held a series of protests against a coal power plant…
-
A power plant in Bow -- the largest coal-burning plant left in New England -- has been the target of protests and civil disobedience in recent weeks. This…
-
More than 20 protesters were arrested Sunday trying to block a train from delivering coal to Merrimack Station power plant in Bow.The climate activists…
-
Nearly 70 people were arrested during a protest at a coal-fired power plant in Bow Saturday.The activists had marched onto the grounds of Merrimack…
-
Two environmental groups plan to sue the owners of a coal-fired power plant outside Concord – Merrimack Station, the largest of its kind left in New…