1st Congressional District Debate: Republican Matt Mowers & Democrat Chris Pappas

Matt Mowers, a Republican who has worked for the Trump administration, and Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, who is seeking a second term, have both made a special pitch to moderate and independent voters. In a debate live on NHPR on Wednesday at 9 a.m., the two candidates will share their views on the many challenges facing the country, including the pandemic, an economic crisis, and racial issues.

Air date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

This is the first in a series of debates that will be broadcast live, 9 to 10 a.m., on NHPR and Facebook Live and are being held in collaboration with New Hampshire PBS, which will later broadcast them on NHPBS and NHPBS Explore. For more information, including a schedule of upcoming debates, visit here.