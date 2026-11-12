Democrats to nominate Exeter lawmaker for House speaker

Rep. Alexis Simpson, who has led Democrats in the New Hampshire House since 2024, is the incoming Democratic caucus’ pick to become the next Speaker of the House.

Simpson, a United Church of Christ minister representing Exeter, topped Rep. Jim Maggiore, a North Hampton businessman, by a 200-75 vote.

After the vote, Simpson told reporters that affordability issues are what drove voters to elect Democratic majorities, and must be lawmakers main focus.

“We know that people are struggling, needing lower property taxes, needing more affordable housing, needing to lower the cost of childcare, and to find accessible, affordable childcare throughout the state. So those are just a few things that we will be working on,” Simpson said.

If Simpson claims the Speaker’s gavel when the full House chooses its leaders Dec. 2, she’ll lead a House where Democrats are expected to hold 292 seats, with more than half that majority being new lawmakers. Simpson said she looks forward to helping those new to Concord to find their footing, while also making sure they are acclimated to the difference between legislating and campaigning.

“I really pride myself with being honest with the caucus, and that means being honest about the politics as well as the policy,” she said.

The job of the speaker is to lead the entire New Hampshire House of Representatives. The post comes with wide-ranging powers and duties that include control over committee assignments and legislative parking spaces. The House Speaker also dictates the flow of legislation, negotiates policy disputes with the Senate and governor, and sets a tone for how the House operates.

Maggiore and other Democratic critics of Simpson have criticized her as an uncollaborative leader who is at times unwilling to listen to different perspectives. Simpson said she disagreed, but isn’t taking the criticism lightly.

“I am going to spend some more time thinking about that, for sure,” she said.

The full House will vote on the next speaker on Dec. 2.