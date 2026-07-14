Trump backs DiLorenzo in NH CD1 primary; Noveletsky to stay in race

President Donald Trump is endorsing Anthony DiLorenzo in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District race, giving the first time candidate a potential edge in the GOP primary.

“As a very successful Businessman and Entrepreneur, Anthony understands the America First Policies required to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

DiLorenzo is the founder of Key Auto Group, a chain of car dealerships and collision centers with more than 1,000 employees. He’s also been involved in hotel development, and purchased the McIntyre federal building in Portsmouth, where he lives. DiLorenzo has leaned heavily on his business experience on the campaign trail and called himself the most qualified candidate in the race, despite a lack of political experience.

“President Trump’s America First agenda is lowering costs, raising wages, creating jobs, and helping Granite Staters achieve the American Dream,” said DiLorenzo on social media, who added he was honored to have the president’s support.

Trump selected DiLorenzo over Hollie Novelestky, a vocal supporter of the president’s tariff and immigration policies. Noveletsky owns Novel Iron Works in Greenland, and finished a close second in the Republican primary for the 1st District in 2024. She called the president’s endorsement “wrong” and vowed to continue her campaign.

“I am staying in this race because I believe Granite Staters deserve a Representative who shares their values and is actually working to earn their support,” Noveletsky wrote on social media.

Andy Smith, a political scientist who runs the UNH Survey Center, said Trump’s endorsement comes at a time when many voters still aren’t paying attention to the race. “I think the big thing it's going to do is just open up some money that was probably sitting on the sidelines waiting for Trump's endorsement,” said Smith.

A recent poll from Saint Anselm College found Hollie Noveletsky at 16%, DiLorenzo at 13%, with 61% of voters still undecided.

Brian Cole , a second term state representative from Manchester, and Melissa Bailey , who worked in banking and finance, are also running in the GOP primary, polling in the single digits.

All four Republicans are looking to fill the seat being vacated by four-term incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas . He is running for the U.S. Senate to fill the seat of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who is not seeking re-election.

Smith, the UNH pollster, said in a general election, Trump’s endorsement could work against DiLorenzo, should he survive the primary. “It's going to make it harder for him to make inroads into the more moderate or independent voters in the state,” said Smith. “Among independents, Trump is very unpopular.”

Stefany Shaheen , a former Portsmouth city councilor and daughter of Senator Shaheen, who is running as a Democrat in the 1st District, criticized DiLorenzo following Trump’s endorsement, calling him a “rubber stamp” for the president’s policies.

“Granite Staters are fighting back, together we’re going to win this seat, flip the House, and hold both Trump and his cronies accountable,” Shaheen said.

Trump has already endorsed John E. Sununu, who is taking on Scott Brown in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat.

