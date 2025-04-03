Pappas launches campaign for U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas announced this morning he is running for U.S. Senate.

The four-term congressman made it official in a social media post.

He is running for what will be an open seat in 2026, with Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a fellow Democrat, deciding not to run for another term.

Pappas lives in Manchester and currently represents New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District. He has served in the U.S. House since 2019. Before that he was an Executive Councilor and a state representative.

Pappas said he will kick off his campaign Thursday night in Manchester. Since Shaheen’s decision, he has visited parts of New Hampshire to explore this potential candidacy.

This is a developing story and this post will be updated.