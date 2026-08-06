As measles cases reach 35-year high, NH doctors consistent on safety, importance of MMR vaccine

Earlier this week, during an interview with CNN , US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. told parents to get their children vaccinated against measles, saying that the vaccine is effective.

While Kennedy has endorsed the measles vaccine — commonly referred to as MMR for its protection against measles, mumps, and rubella — in the past , his statement comes as the number of measles cases this year surpassed the total number of cases nationally in 2025. Kennedy continues to make inaccurate assertions about the safety and efficacy of vaccines that have been disproven by science .

There have been no reported cases of measles this year in New Hampshire, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Poster reads "We Champion Pediatric Vaccines."

Dr. Erik Shessler is a pediatrician and Associate Medical Director at Dartmouth Health Children’s for Manchester and Bedford. He said while New Hampshire doesn’t have any known outbreaks, it’s still one of the most contagious diseases out there.

“So one of the big things that we worry about with vaccine rates declining in general, and measles being a perfect example currently, is that once you get a whole bunch of people [who are sick] and we're below that kind of herd immunity protection, we are going to see outbreaks,” he said.

Shessler said Dartmouth Health Children’s Manchester and Bedford locations have seen more vaccine hesitancy, starting before the COVID pandemic.

“One of the things that over the years has come up as a question is people will sometimes ask, like, ‘Is MMR [vaccine] linked to autism spectrum disorder’ or something along those kind of lines,” Shessler said.

Many studies have demonstrated no connection between the MMR vaccine and autism, but if a patient had that concern, Shessler said he acknowledges it and actively listens so he can tailor advice to his patient’s concern.

“We know the vaccines are safe,” he said. “We know the vaccines are really effective. So getting your two MMR from at the age of one and at the age of four gives you like 97% protection .”

Children enrolled in childcare and school in New Hampshire are required to get the MMR vaccine, with exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The state health department uses the recommended immunization schedule for children by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

About 95% of children ages 19-59 months in childcare centers in the state have been vaccinated against measles for 2025-2026.